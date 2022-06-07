Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Suzuki Motor Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    7269   JP3397200001

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

(7269)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/07 02:00:00 am EDT
3971.00 JPY   +0.74%
MARKETMIND : Looking at the bright side of markets
RE
Smart Equipment Maker MH Robot to Unlock Shares Accounting for 1.29% Stake
MT
JPM says Japanese automakers to see record profits on price hikes, cost cuts
RE
Marketmind: Looking at the bright side of markets

06/07/2022 | 03:17am EDT
A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao

It's a pretty eventful day in markets. U.S. 10-year yields are back above 3%, lifting the dollar to two-week highs. Then, the yen plumbed new 20-year lows, Australia upped interest rates by a half-point and the pound has fallen after a ruling party confidence vote failed to dislodge Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

U.S. and European equities are predictably under pressure.

Yet, look behind the surface and there are some positives.

The yield boost is due in large part, not to a fresh upsurge in inflation fears, but in anticipation of the $96 billion in new Treasury bonds hitting markets this week.

More importantly, the China re-opening trade is in full swing, with Beijing following Shanghai's example in further relaxing COVID curbs,

So Shenzen blue-chips are near seven-week highs, while U.S.- listed Chinese shares are set for a fourth week of gains, lifted too by thawing trade ties with Washington.

JPMorgan (bullish on Chinese stocks) estimate that areas accounting for some 10% of Chinese GDP are now affected by lockdowns, versus 40% back in April.

In nearby Japan, the yen's fall provoked verbal intervention again from finance minister Suzuki -- its weakness was being monitored with "a sense of urgency" he said -- a message diluted immediately by Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda's reiteration that ultra-easy monetary policy would continue.

But Kuroda is fast becoming an outlier. The Reserve Bank of Australia wrong-footed investors with a 50 basis-point rate hike, its biggest move in 22 years. Rates are now at 0.85%, and raising them to 2.5% -- the level Governor Philip Lowe has previously flagged as Australia's neutral rates -- means a hectic tightening cycle is ahead.

Finally, UK PM Johnson will remain in Downing Street for now, having scraped through Monday's vote. The pound is down 0.7% as attention focuses again on the dire state of the economy; another sharp fall in UK retail sales means investors may be re-assessing how much longer the Bank of England can keep raising interest rates.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

-Japan household spending falls faster than expected

-Final PMIs everywhere

-Euro zone Sentix index

-Chile to hike interest rates 75 bps to 9%

-Central Bank of Argentina meets

-U.S. trade balance

-U.S. 3-year note auction

(Reporting by Sujata Rao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.57% 95.534 Delayed Quote.12.63%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.08% 165.636 Delayed Quote.4.83%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.30% 1.24827 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.25% 105.346 Delayed Quote.14.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.13% 0.79372 Delayed Quote.0.43%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.06% 129.2558 Delayed Quote.10.87%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.40% 141.856 Delayed Quote.7.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 1.06899 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.75% 1.70873 Delayed Quote.9.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.09% 0.012866 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.19% 0.7324 Delayed Quote.-7.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.02% 85.716 Delayed Quote.8.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.34% 0.64595 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 0.74% 3971 Delayed Quote.-11.00%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 120.98 Delayed Quote.17.51%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.38% 132.692 Delayed Quote.13.60%
