  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Suzuki Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7269   JP3397200001

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

(7269)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-26 am EDT
4831.00 JPY   +0.44%
09:18aMaruti, India's top carmaker, open to partnerships to secure supply chain
RE
08/26Suzuki Receives the highest ranking 'Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award' in the 2022 Japan Packaging Contest
AQ
08/24Truckmaker Hino expelled from Toyota-led commercial vehicle partnership
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maruti, India's top carmaker, open to partnerships to secure supply chain

08/27/2022 | 09:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man speaks on his mobile phone as he exits a glass door with the logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited at a showroom in New Delhi,

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki is open to forming partnerships with auto part makers to secure its future supply chain and maintain its leadership position, the chairman of India's top-selling carmaker said in an interview.

Partnering with suppliers in its early years contributed significantly to Maruti's success in India, where it has 43% share of the car market, and also helped establish a supply chain for combustion engine cars, R C Bhargava told Reuters.

With growing demand for more technology in cars and a shift to 'greener' powertrains like electric and hybrid, automotive supply chains globally are changing and need large investments to keep pace.

"If required somewhere, we will get into a joint venture," said Bhargava, when asked what role Maruti would play in setting up and securing its future supply chain.

The company, though, is yet to identify specific areas for an alliance, he said.

"We have done it in the past. Maruti built a very strong supply chain because we partnered vendors and have been working with them," he said, adding that it has about 20 joint ventures with its suppliers.

Majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor, Maruti dominates India's car market with its small, low-cost vehicles. But the company faces growing competition as buyers shift to bigger cars like sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) and regulators demand more safety features, pushing up costs.

Maruti is expanding its portfolio and adding more SUVs but it is behind rivals which has resulted in its market share falling to 43% from more than 50% two years ago.

Even so, the potential for small cars in India is huge, said Bhargava. Millions of people still ride motorcycles and scooters because they cannot afford a car despite its better safety profile. Once incomes rise, they will upgrade starting with small, affordable cars, he said.

"There are two markets in India now," he said referring to the small car market and one with "fancy gadgets" and SUVs.

"We'll cater to both markets. I want that Maruti continues this leadership position," said the octogenarian who has been at the company's helm for 40 years since Suzuki invested in it.

Electrification is also seen as a challenge for Maruti that wants New Delhi to incentivise all clean technologies like hybrid and ethanol that it is actively investing in, and not just EVs which it expects to launch only in 2025.

"India has to chart its own path. We cannot follow other countries," he said.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Christina Fincher)

By Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
FUTURE SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.93% 27.25 End-of-day quote.-61.02%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -0.18% 8720.6 Delayed Quote.17.43%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 0.44% 4831 Delayed Quote.9.08%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 243 B 30 922 M 30 922 M
Net income 2023 186 B 1 353 M 1 353 M
Net cash 2023 597 B 4 349 M 4 349 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 2,22%
Capitalization 2 346 B 17 096 M 17 096 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 69 193
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Suzuki Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4 831,00 JPY
Average target price 5 455,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Suzuki Senior Manager-Products Planning
Osamu Honda Representative Director & Technical Supervisor
Toshiaki Hasuike Director, VP, Head-Production & Technology
Kinji Saito Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Takanori Suzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION9.08%17 096
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.12%210 253
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.59%83 553
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-25.81%61 952
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-18.63%58 812
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.09%57 199