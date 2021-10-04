Profiles of Japanese ministers in PM Kishida's cabinet

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan's prime minister, Fumio
Kishida, voted in by parliament on Monday, unveiled a cabinet
line-up featuring stalwarts of the ruling party and allies of
former prime minister Shinzo Abe and ex-finance minister Taro
Aso.
Here are brief profiles of the ministers:
FUMIO KISHIDA, PRIME MINISTER
A former foreign minister, Kishida has long spoken of his
desire to become prime minister. He is seen as a soft-spoken,
dovish consensus-builder, but lacks wide popularity.
As foreign minister, he oversaw the signing of a pact with
South Korea on those forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels,
and arranged the visit of former U. S. President Barack Obama to
the nuclear bomb memorial city of Hiroshima.
TOSHIMITSU MOTEGI, FOREIGN MINISTER
One of the few cabinet ministers in prime minister Yoshihide
Suga's administration to keep his post, Motegi, 65, served as
economy and trade minister before Abe named him to the foreign
ministry in a 2019 cabinet reshuffle.
As trade minister, he tackled negotiations for the
Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact.
Educated at Harvard and the University of Tokyo, the
English-speaking Motegi was first elected to the lower house in
1993 from the then-opposition Japan New Party. He joined the
ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in 1995.
NOBUO KISHI, DEFENCE MINISTER
The younger brother of former prime minister Shinzo Abe,
62-year-old Kishi was adopted by his childless uncle - the
eldest son of ex-premier Nobusuke Kishi - soon after birth.
He worked in the United States, Australia, and Vietnam when
employed by a trading firm before entering politics in 2004.
Kishi, ideologically aligned with his conservative brother
Abe, has voiced support for constitutional revision as well as
concerns over assertive neighbour China. He is also known to
have friendly ties with Taiwan.
He graduated from Keio University in 1981 with a degree in
economics.
SHUNICHI SUZUKI, FINANCE MINISTER
A little-known but well-connected politician who has
previously served as Olympics Minister, Suzuki is the
brother-in-law of current finance minister Taro Aso and the son
of former prime Minister Zenko Suzuki.
He is widely expected to avoid straying from the government
line and continue its efforts to balance growth spending with
fiscal reform.
A graduate of Waseda University, he was first elected to
parliament in 1990.
KOICHI HAGIUDA, ECONOMY AND TRADE MINISTER
Hagiuda, 58, is a close ally of former premier Abe.
As education minister since 2019, he served under both Abe
and Suga. Previous government stints include serving as deputy
chief cabinet secretary in Abe's administration and a role as
his special adviser from 2013 to 2015.
First elected to the lower house of parliament in 2003, he
had previously served as an assembly member of local governments
in Tokyo.
NORIKO HORIUCHI, VACCINE MINISTER
Horiuchi, 55, will take her first ministerial post as one of
three women in Kishida's cabinet lineup. She was vice minister
for environment and state minister of the Cabinet Office under
Suga.
Her foray into politics started when she was asked to take
over the district of her father-in-law, and former trade
minister, Mitsuo Horiuchi after he retired. She was first
elected to the lower house in 2012.
TAKAYUKI KOBAYASHI, ECONOMIC SECURITY MINISTER
A graduate of Harvard's Kennedy School and Tokyo University,
46-year-old Kobayashi started a career at the finance ministry
that included a stint at Japan's embassy in the United States,
before switching to politics in 2010.
First elected to the lower house in 2012, he was
parliamentary vice-minister of defence under Abe.
His appointment will reflect the clout of Akira Amari, the
newly-appointed secretary general of the LDP and an Abe ally,
who is an architect of Japan's economic security policies aimed
at protecting sensitive technology from China in areas such as
supply chains and cyber security.
DAISHIRO YAMAGIWA, ECONOMIC REVITALIZATION MINISTER
One of 13 fresh faces in Kishida's cabinet, Yamagiwa, 53,
began his career in politics soon after graduating from Tokyo
University with a degree in veterinary science.
He became a lower house lawmaker in 2003, and briefly served
as vice trade minister in Abe's government.
Yamagiwa is seen as close to Amari, joining his grouping
before following him into Aso's faction in 2017.
(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Elaine Lies; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez and Barbara Lewis)