August 8, 2023

Notice regarding the Consideration to be Acquired by Suzuki Motor Corporation

in relation to Change to Sub-Subsidiary, etc. of Subsidiary, etc.

(change of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, an Indian subsidiary, to a sub-subsidiary)

(subscription of shares to be issued on a preferential allotment basis)

As Suzuki Motor Corporation (the "Company") announced in its announcement titled "Notice Concerning Change of Subsidiary's Sub-subsidiary, etc. (change of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, an Indian subsidiary, to a sub-subsidiary)" dated July 31, 2023, Maruti Suzuki India Limited ("MSIL"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, resolved at its meeting of the board of directors held on July 31, 2023 to acquire all of the shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat ("SMG"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company hereby announces that at a meeting of the board of directors of MSIL held on August 8, 2023, MSIL has decided to issue shares of MSIL to the Company on a preferential allotment basis in consideration for the acquisition of shares of SMG and that at a meeting of the board of directors of the Company held on the same day, the Company has decided to receive shares of MSIL in consideration for transfer of shares of SMG if MSIL issues shares of MSIL in consideration for such transfer in accordance with the approval of the board of directors of MSIL.

The issuance of shares by MSIL to the Company on a preferential allotment basis in consideration of the acquisition of shares of SMG by MSIL is subject to the approval of the board of directors (including its committee) and shareholders of MSIL, approval of subscription of shares of MSIL by the board of directors of the Company and the approval of the Government of India, as necessary.

End