Page 1 of 2

9 August 2024

Suzuki Included in the FTSE4Good Index Series and the

FTSE Blossom Japan Index for ESG Investments

Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter Suzuki) has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series*1 and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index*2, global indexes for ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investments.

Created by FTSE Russell, a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants focused on ESG investments to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Index is an ESG index focused on Japanese firms, which is adopted by the world's largest pension fund, Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), for ESG investments.

Suzuki has also been included in the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index*3, the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, and the Morningstar Japan ex- REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index, which is adopted by GPIF as an ESG index on Japanese firms.

Suzuki will continue to actively promote its ESG initiatives, strive to disclose information in an easily understandable manner, enhance communication with stakeholders, and pursue sustainable improvement of corporate value.