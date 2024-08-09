Page 1 of 2
9 August 2024
Suzuki Included in the FTSE4Good Index Series and the
FTSE Blossom Japan Index for ESG Investments
Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter Suzuki) has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series*1 and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index*2, global indexes for ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investments.
Created by FTSE Russell, a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants focused on ESG investments to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.
The FTSE Blossom Japan Index is an ESG index focused on Japanese firms, which is adopted by the world's largest pension fund, Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), for ESG investments.
Suzuki has also been included in the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index*3, the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, and the Morningstar Japan ex- REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index, which is adopted by GPIF as an ESG index on Japanese firms.
Suzuki will continue to actively promote its ESG initiatives, strive to disclose information in an easily understandable manner, enhance communication with stakeholders, and pursue sustainable improvement of corporate value.
(Reference)
Suzuki's ESG initiatives https://www.globalsuzuki.com/corporate/csr_environment/intro/FTSE4Good Index Series https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell/indices/ftse4good
FTSE Blossom Japan Index https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell/indices/blossom-japanFTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell/indices/blossom-japanS&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/markets/indices/carbon-efficient/Morningstar Japan ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index https://indexes.morningstar.com/gender-diversity-indexes
*1 Suzuki announces it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series.
Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.
FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.
*2 Suzuki announces it has been included in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index. Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE Blossom Japan Index is designed as an industry neutral benchmark that reflects the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices in Japan.
FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.
*3 Suzuki announces it has been included in the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index.
The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index is designed as a sector neutral benchmark that reflects the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices in Japan. The index selects companies with higher ESG Ratings within the top 50% of each sector and supports climate transition to a low carbon economy by evaluating companies' climate governance and climate change efforts via the Transition Pathway Initiative's Management Quality Score.
