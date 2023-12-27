*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

 Sales

Nov. Year- Year-on-Year Jan.-Nov. Year- Apr.-Nov. Year- 2023 2023 2023 on-Year Trends on-Year on-Year (units) (units) (units) Global 250,245 95.3% Down for the first 2,859,437 104.4% 2,069,274 104.5% sales time in five months Japan 55,362 95.2% Down for the first 603,785 109.2% 422,525 106.7% sales time in 18 months Mini 46,267 95.6% Down for the second 493,532 107.1% 348,887 105.5% vehicles consecutive month Standard Down for the first and small 9,095 93.2% 110,253 119.8% 73,638 112.6% vehicles time in 18 months Overseas 194,883 95.4% Down for the first 2,255,652 103.2% 1,646,749 103.9% sales time in five months India 136,667 101.2% Up for the eighth 1,636,188 109.1% 1,197,211 109.6% consecutive month Others 58,216 84.0% Down for the second 619,464 90.3% 449,538 91.3% consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales:

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of both mini vehicles and standard and small vehicles.

Overseas sales:

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in Pakistan, despite increase in India and Europe.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in Pakistan, despite increase in India and Europe.

Exports

Nov. Year- Year-on-Year Jan.-Nov. Year- Apr.-Nov. Year- 2023 2023 2023 on-Year Trends on-Year on-Year (units) (units) (units) Exports 20,634 109.2% Up for the third 214,457 103.9% 150,096 96.4% consecutive month

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe, etc.

*The figures shown are preliminary.