Suzuki November 2023 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures
December 27, 2023 at 01:10 am EST
27 December 2023
Suzuki November 2023 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures
Production
Nov.
Year-
Year-on-Year
Jan.-Nov.
Year-
Apr.-Nov.
Year-
2023
2023
2023
on-Year
Trends
on-Year
on-Year
(units)
(units)
(units)
Global
262,799
96.8%
Down for the first
2,995,900
101.9%
2,163,186
100.9%
production
time in two months
Japan
90,896
102.9%
Up for the ninth
907,264
108.4%
658,494
105.8%
production
consecutive month
Overseas
171,903
93.8%
Down for the first
2,088,636
99.4%
1,504,692
98.9%
production
time in two months
India
147,729
96.8%
Down for the first
1,813,259
101.2%
1,313,394
101.3%
time in two months
Others
24,174
78.9%
Down for the ninth
275,377
88.6%
191,298
85.0%
consecutive month
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
Japan production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the overseas market.
Overseas production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in countries such as India, etc., despite increase in Hungary.
Sales
Nov.
Year-
Year-on-Year
Jan.-Nov.
Year-
Apr.-Nov.
Year-
2023
2023
2023
on-Year
Trends
on-Year
on-Year
(units)
(units)
(units)
Global
250,245
95.3%
Down for the first
2,859,437
104.4%
2,069,274
104.5%
sales
time in five months
Japan
55,362
95.2%
Down for the first
603,785
109.2%
422,525
106.7%
sales
time in 18 months
Mini
46,267
95.6%
Down for the second
493,532
107.1%
348,887
105.5%
vehicles
consecutive month
Standard
Down for the first
and small
9,095
93.2%
110,253
119.8%
73,638
112.6%
vehicles
time in 18 months
Overseas
194,883
95.4%
Down for the first
2,255,652
103.2%
1,646,749
103.9%
sales
time in five months
India
136,667
101.2%
Up for the eighth
1,636,188
109.1%
1,197,211
109.6%
consecutive month
Others
58,216
84.0%
Down for the second
619,464
90.3%
449,538
91.3%
consecutive month
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
Japan sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of both mini vehicles and standard and small vehicles.
Overseas sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in Pakistan, despite increase in India and Europe.
Exports
Nov.
Year-
Year-on-Year
Jan.-Nov.
Year-
Apr.-Nov.
Year-
2023
2023
2023
on-Year
Trends
on-Year
on-Year
(units)
(units)
(units)
Exports
20,634 109.2%
Up for the third
214,457 103.9%
150,096
96.4%
consecutive month
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe, etc.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
Suzuki Motor Corporation is one of the Japanese largest automotive constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (90.5%): 2.7 million individual and commercial vehicles in 2020/21 under the brands Kizashi, Swift, SX4, Splash, Jimny and Alto;
- sale of motorcycles (6.5%): 1.5 million units sold;
- manufacturing of outboard motors (2.6%). The group also produces wheelchairs and electric vehicles;
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (36.9%), Asia (40.8%), Europe (13.3%), North America (2.1%) and other (6.9%).