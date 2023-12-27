Page 1 of 2

27 December 2023

Suzuki November 2023 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures

  • Production

Nov.

Year-

Year-on-Year

Jan.-Nov.

Year-

Apr.-Nov.

Year-

2023

2023

2023

on-Year

Trends

on-Year

on-Year

(units)

(units)

(units)

Global

262,799

96.8%

Down for the first

2,995,900

101.9%

2,163,186

100.9%

production

time in two months

Japan

90,896

102.9%

Up for the ninth

907,264

108.4%

658,494

105.8%

production

consecutive month

Overseas

171,903

93.8%

Down for the first

2,088,636

99.4%

1,504,692

98.9%

production

time in two months

India

147,729

96.8%

Down for the first

1,813,259

101.2%

1,313,394

101.3%

time in two months

Others

24,174

78.9%

Down for the ninth

275,377

88.6%

191,298

85.0%

consecutive month

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

  • Japan production:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the overseas market.
  • Overseas production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in countries such as India, etc., despite increase in Hungary.

Page 2 of 2

Sales

Nov.

Year-

Year-on-Year

Jan.-Nov.

Year-

Apr.-Nov.

Year-

2023

2023

2023

on-Year

Trends

on-Year

on-Year

(units)

(units)

(units)

Global

250,245

95.3%

Down for the first

2,859,437

104.4%

2,069,274

104.5%

sales

time in five months

Japan

55,362

95.2%

Down for the first

603,785

109.2%

422,525

106.7%

sales

time in 18 months

Mini

46,267

95.6%

Down for the second

493,532

107.1%

348,887

105.5%

vehicles

consecutive month

Standard

Down for the first

and small

9,095

93.2%

110,253

119.8%

73,638

112.6%

vehicles

time in 18 months

Overseas

194,883

95.4%

Down for the first

2,255,652

103.2%

1,646,749

103.9%

sales

time in five months

India

136,667

101.2%

Up for the eighth

1,636,188

109.1%

1,197,211

109.6%

consecutive month

Others

58,216

84.0%

Down for the second

619,464

90.3%

449,538

91.3%

consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

  • Japan sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of both mini vehicles and standard and small vehicles.
  • Overseas sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in Pakistan, despite increase in India and Europe.
  • Exports

Nov.

Year-

Year-on-Year

Jan.-Nov.

Year-

Apr.-Nov.

Year-

2023

2023

2023

on-Year

Trends

on-Year

on-Year

(units)

(units)

(units)

Exports

20,634 109.2%

Up for the third

214,457 103.9%

150,096

96.4%

consecutive month

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

  • Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe, etc.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Suzuki Motor Corporation published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2023 06:09:43 UTC.