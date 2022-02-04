Suzuki Motor : Financial Summary

[English translation from the original Japanese language document] Consolidated Financial Summary for the First Nine Months Ended 31 December 2021 [Japanese GAAP] 4 February 2022 Company name : SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION Code No. : 7269 Listings : The First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange Representative : Toshihiro Suzuki, President URL : https://www.globalsuzuki.com Contact Person : Toshiya Miki, Department General Manager, Corporate Strategy Department TEL 053-440-2030 Date of Filing Quarterly Securities Report : 10 February 2022 Start of Payment of Cash Dividends : - Preparation of Supplementary Explanatory Materials : Yes Holding of Presentation Meeting on Quarterly Financial Results : Yes (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated Operating Results for FY2021 first nine months (1 April - 31 December 2021) (1) Consolidated Management Results (Percentage indicates change from the same period of the previous fiscal year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % FY 2021 first nine months 2,574,330 18.3 146,659 5.7 203,869 16.6 135,786 19.9 FY 2020 first nine months 2,175,532 -17.2 138,777 -18.6 174,887 -10.2 113,249 -2.8 [Note] Comprehensive income FY2021 first nine months 174,027 Million Yen (9.3%) FY2020 first nine months 159,206 Million Yen (35.4%) Profit per share, Basic Profit per share, Diluted Yen Yen FY 2021 first nine months 279.63 279.61 FY 2020 first nine months 233.33 233.30 [Note] "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been applied from the beginning of FY2021 first quarter. Net sales and profit for FY2021 first nine months are the figures after the application. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Millions of Yen Millions of Yen % FY 2021 third quarter 3,993,218 2,148,476 44.9 FY 2020 4,036,360 2,031,964 41.8 [Reference] Shareholders' equity (Net assets excluding non-controlling interests and share acquisition rights): FY2021 third quarter 1,791,392 Million Yen FY2020 1,687,478 Million Yen [Note] "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been applied from the beginning of FY2021 first quarter. The figures for FY 2021 first nine months are the ones after the application. 2. Cash Dividends Cash dividends per share First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Year-end Annual Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY2020 ― 37.00 ― 53.00 90.00 FY2021 ― 45.00 ― FY2021 (Forecast) ― ― [Note] 1 Revision of the latest forecasts of cash dividends announced: None 2 The forecasts of cash dividends for FY2021 is undetermined at this moment. 3. Forecasts for Consolidated Operating Results of FY2021 (1 April 2021 - 31 March 2022) (Percentage indicates change from the previous fiscal year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Profit per share Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Yen Full Year 3,400,000 7.0 170,000 -12.6 230,000 -7.4 150,000 2.4 308.89 [Note] Revisions of the latest forecasts for consolidated operating results announced: Yes

Notes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(Changes in specified subsidiaries that accompany with a change in the scope of consolidation): None New - (Name) Exclusion - (Name) Application of accounting treatment specific to preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes Changes in Accounting Principles, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Retrospective Restatements 1) Changes in accounting principles due to the revision of the accounting standards : Yes 2) Changes in accounting principles other than 1) : Yes 3) Changes in accounting estimates : None 4) Retrospective restatement : None Number of outstanding shares (common stock) Number of outstanding shares at end of period (including treasury shares) Number of treasury shares at the end of period Average number of outstanding shares during period (First nine months) (Shares) FY2021 Q3 491,122,300 FY2020 491,098,300 FY2021 Q3 5,499,554 FY2020 5,540,488 FY2021 Q3 485,598,889 FY2020 Q3 485,367,150 This quarterly financial report is not required to be audited by certified public accountants or audit firm.

Explanation regarding the appropriate use of forecasts for operating results, other information (Caution with respect to forward-looking statements) The forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and assumptions, contain risks and uncertainty, and do not constitute guarantees of future achievement. Please note that the future results may greatly vary by the changes of various factors. Those factors, which may influence the future results, include economic conditions and the trend of demand in major markets and the fluctuations of foreign exchange rates (mainly US dollar/Yen rate, Euro/Yen rate and Indian Rupee/Yen rate). (Quarterly Results Supplementary Explanatory Materials) Quarterly Results Supplementary Explanatory Materials will be available on our website (https://www.globalsuzuki.com) on 4 February 2022.

[Attachment] Table of Contents 1. Summary of Management Results, etc................................................................................................. 2 (1) Summary of Management Results and Financial Positions............................................................................. 2 (2) Forecasts for Consolidated Operating Results................................................................................................... 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes ............................................... 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet ............................................................................................................... 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income........................................................................................................................................ 6 (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ............................................................................................ 8 (4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................... 9 (Assumption for Going Concern)......................................................................................................................... 9 (Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)........................................................................ 9 (Application of Accounting Treatment Specific to Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)........................................................................................................................................... 9 (Changes in Accounting Principles)..................................................................................................................... 9 (Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income).............................................................................. 10 (Segment Information)........................................................................................................................................ 10 (Revenue Recognition) ........................................................................................................................................ 13 １

1. Summary of Management Results, etc. Summary of Management Results and Financial Positions (Management results of FY2021 first nine months) In April-December period, net sales increased by ¥398.8 billion (18.3%) to ¥2,574.3 billion year-on-year (YoY), operating profit increased by ¥7.9 billion (5.7%) to ¥146.7 billion YoY, ordinary profit increased by ¥29.0 billion (16.6%) to ¥203.9 billion YoY, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by ¥22.6 billion (19.9%) to ¥135.8 billion YoY. The Group has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition", etc. from the beginning of FY2021 first quarter, therefore, net sales for FY2021 first nine months decreased by ¥94.9 billion, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit before income taxes decreased by ¥0.3 billion respectively. Please refer to "2. (4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements - Changes in Accounting Principles" for details. (Management results of FY2021 last three months) In October-December period, net sales decreased by ¥4.6 billion (0.5%) to ¥900.7 billion YoY, owing to production decrease due to parts shortage including semiconductors, despite unit price improvements and the depreciation of the Yen. Operating profit decreased by ¥16.3 billion (25.6%) to ¥47.6 billion YoY, mainly owing to increase in raw material prices and various expenses, in addition to production decrease. Ordinary profit decreased by ¥23.0 billion (29.3%) to ¥55.7 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by ¥23.6 billion (40.2%) to ¥35.3 billion, compared to the same period of the previous year when gains on sales of investment securities of ¥11.9 billion was recorded. - Operating results by Segment 1) Automobile Business Amid the continuing impact of production decrease, net sales decreased by ¥15.1 billion (1.8%) to ¥812.8 billion YoY, and operating profit decreased by ¥19.7 billion (34.4%) to ¥37.7 billion YoY, mainly owing to increase in raw material prices and increase of various expenses. 2) Motorcycle Business Net sales increased by ¥8.4 billion (14.9%) to ¥64.7 billion YoY, mainly owing to expanded sales of higher range models such as the new Hayabusa and the depreciation of the Yen. However, operating profit became ¥2.3 billion, with an increased amount limited to ¥0.1 billion (7.8%) YoY, mainly owing to increase in raw material prices. 3) Marine Business Net sales increased by ¥2.0 billion (10.9%) to ¥20.2 billion YoY, and operating profit increased by ¥3.0 billion (83.3%) to ¥6.6 billion YoY. They both marked record highs, owing to the continued strong sales of outboard motors in North America. 4) Other Business Net sales increased by ¥0.1 billion (3.5%) to ¥3.0 billion YoY, and operating profit increased by ¥0.3 billion (31.8%) to ¥1.0 billion YoY. - Operating results by Geographical Region Operating profit decreased YoY in Japan, Europe and Asia. (Financial Positions of FY2021 third quarter) - Assets, liabilities and net assets With respect to the financial positions at the end of FY2021 third quarter, total assets were ¥3,993.2 billion (decreased by ¥43.1 billion from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year). Total liabilities were ¥1,844.7 billion (decreased by ¥159.7 billion from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year). Total net assets were ¥2,148.5 billion (increased by ¥116.5 billion from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year). The shareholders' equity ratio at the end of FY2021 third quarter was 44.9%. As for the borrowings of ¥400.0 billion in FY2020 first three months, the Company will intend to maintain the current borrowing level for the time being owing to the impact of parts shortage including semiconductors and the uncertain outlook of COVID-19. The Company will continue to work for improving the shareholders' equity ratio by improving profitability. ２