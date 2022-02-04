Suzuki Motor : Financial Summary

: Toshiya Miki, Department General Manager, Corporate Strategy Department
Date of Filing Quarterly Securities Report
: 10 February 2022
Start of Payment of Cash Dividends
: -
Preparation of Supplementary Explanatory Materials
: Yes
Holding of Presentation Meeting on Quarterly Financial Results
: Yes
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Operating Results for FY2021 first nine months (1 April - 31 December 2021)
(1) Consolidated Management Results
(Percentage indicates change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
FY 2021 first nine months
2,574,330
18.3
146,659
5.7
203,869
16.6
135,786
19.9
FY 2020 first nine months
2,175,532
-17.2
138,777
-18.6
174,887
-10.2
113,249
-2.8
[Note] Comprehensive income
FY2021 first nine months
174,027 Million Yen
(9.3%)
FY2020 first nine months
159,206 Million Yen
(35.4%)
Profit per share, Basic
Profit per share, Diluted
Yen
Yen
FY 2021 first nine months
279.63
279.61
FY 2020 first nine months
233.33
233.30
[Note] "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been applied from the beginning of FY2021 first quarter. Net sales and profit for FY2021 first nine months are the figures after the application.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
%
FY 2021 third quarter
3,993,218
2,148,476
44.9
FY 2020
4,036,360
2,031,964
41.8
[Reference] Shareholders' equity
(Net assets excluding non-controlling interests and share acquisition rights):
FY2021 third quarter 1,791,392 Million Yen
FY2020 1,687,478 Million Yen
[Note] "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been applied from the beginning of FY2021 first quarter. The figures for FY 2021 first nine months are the ones after the application.
2. Cash Dividends
Cash dividends per share
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2020
―
37.00
―
53.00
90.00
FY2021
―
45.00
―
FY2021 (Forecast)
―
―
[Note] 1 Revision of the latest forecasts of cash dividends announced: None
2 The forecasts of cash dividends for FY2021 is undetermined at this moment.
3. Forecasts for Consolidated Operating Results of FY2021 (1 April 2021 - 31 March 2022)
(Percentage indicates change from the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit per share
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Yen
Full Year
3,400,000
7.0
170,000
-12.6
230,000
-7.4
150,000
2.4
308.89
[Note] Revisions of the latest forecasts for consolidated operating results announced: Yes
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries that accompany with a change in the scope of consolidation): None
New - (Name)
Exclusion - (Name)
Application of accounting treatment specific to preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in Accounting Principles, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Retrospective Restatements
1)
Changes in accounting principles due to the revision of the accounting standards
: Yes
2)
Changes in accounting principles other than 1)
: Yes
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
4)
Retrospective restatement
: None
Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of outstanding shares at end of period(including treasury shares)
Number of treasury shares at the end of period
Average number of outstanding shares during period (First nine months)
(Shares)
FY2021 Q3
491,122,300
FY2020
491,098,300
FY2021 Q3
5,499,554
FY2020
5,540,488
FY2021 Q3
485,598,889
FY2020 Q3
485,367,150
This quarterly financial report is not required to be audited by certified public accountants or audit firm.
Explanation regarding the appropriate use of forecasts for operating results, other information
(Caution with respect to forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and assumptions, contain risks and uncertainty, and do not constitute guarantees of future achievement. Please note that the future results may greatly vary by the changes of various factors.
Those factors, which may influence the future results, include economic conditions and the trend of demand in major markets and the fluctuations of foreign exchange rates (mainly US dollar/Yen rate, Euro/Yen rate and Indian Rupee/Yen rate).
Summary of Management Results and Financial Positions
(Management results of FY2021 first nine months)
In April-December period, net sales increased by ¥398.8 billion (18.3%) to ¥2,574.3 billion year-on-year (YoY), operating profit increased by ¥7.9 billion (5.7%) to ¥146.7 billion YoY, ordinary profit increased by ¥29.0 billion (16.6%) to ¥203.9 billion YoY, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by ¥22.6 billion (19.9%) to ¥135.8 billion YoY.
The Group has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition", etc. from the beginning of FY2021 first quarter, therefore, net sales for FY2021 first nine months decreased by ¥94.9 billion, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit before income taxes decreased by ¥0.3 billion respectively. Please refer to "2. (4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements - Changes in Accounting Principles" for details.
(Management results of FY2021 last three months)
In October-December period, net sales decreased by ¥4.6 billion (0.5%) to ¥900.7 billion YoY, owing to production decrease due to parts shortage including semiconductors, despite unit price improvements and the depreciation of the Yen. Operating profit decreased by ¥16.3 billion (25.6%) to ¥47.6 billion YoY, mainly owing to increase in raw material prices and various expenses, in addition to production decrease. Ordinary profit decreased by ¥23.0 billion (29.3%) to ¥55.7 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by ¥23.6 billion (40.2%) to ¥35.3 billion, compared to the same period of the previous year when gains on sales of investment securities of ¥11.9 billion was recorded.
- Operating results by Segment 1) Automobile Business
Amid the continuing impact of production decrease, net sales decreased by ¥15.1 billion (1.8%) to ¥812.8 billion YoY, and operating profit decreased by ¥19.7 billion (34.4%) to ¥37.7 billion YoY, mainly owing to increase in raw material prices and increase of various expenses.
2) Motorcycle Business
Net sales increased by ¥8.4 billion (14.9%) to ¥64.7 billion YoY, mainly owing to expanded sales of higher range models such as the new Hayabusa and the depreciation of the Yen. However, operating profit became ¥2.3 billion, with an increased amount limited to ¥0.1 billion (7.8%) YoY, mainly owing to increase in raw material prices.
3) Marine Business
Net sales increased by ¥2.0 billion (10.9%) to ¥20.2 billion YoY, and operating profit increased by ¥3.0 billion (83.3%) to ¥6.6 billion YoY. They both marked record highs, owing to the continued strong sales of outboard motors in North America.
4) Other Business
Net sales increased by ¥0.1 billion (3.5%) to ¥3.0 billion YoY, and operating profit increased by ¥0.3 billion (31.8%) to ¥1.0 billion YoY.
- Operating results by Geographical Region
Operating profit decreased YoY in Japan, Europe and Asia.
(Financial Positions of FY2021 third quarter) - Assets, liabilities and net assets
With respect to the financial positions at the end of FY2021 third quarter, total assets were ¥3,993.2 billion (decreased by ¥43.1 billion from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year). Total liabilities were ¥1,844.7 billion (decreased by ¥159.7 billion from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year). Total net assets were ¥2,148.5 billion (increased by ¥116.5 billion from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year).
The shareholders' equity ratio at the end of FY2021 third quarter was 44.9%. As for the borrowings of ¥400.0 billion in FY2020 first three months, the Company will intend to maintain the current borrowing level for the time being owing to the impact of parts shortage including semiconductors and the uncertain outlook of COVID-19. The Company will continue to work for improving the shareholders' equity ratio by improving profitability.
２
- Cash flows
The balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of FY2021 third quarter amounted to ¥899.7 billion (¥24.7 billion of negative from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year). Cash flows for FY2021 first nine months are as follows.
1)Cash flows from operating activities
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for FY2021 first nine months amounted to ¥185.4 billion of positive. Although profit before income taxes increased YoY, net cash was ¥84.2 billion of negative compared to ¥269.6 billion of positive in the same period of the previous fiscal year due to decreasing of trade payables.
2)Cash flows from investing activities
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities for FY2021 first nine months amounted to ¥118.9 billion of negative. It was ¥22.0 billion of positive compared to ¥140.9 billion of negative in the same period of the previous fiscal year. It was mainly caused by increasing in proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment such as the former Toyokawa Plant site exceeded purchases of property, plant and equipment.
As a result, free cash flow amounted to ¥66.5 billion of positive (¥62.2 billion of negative compared to 128.7 billion of positive in the same period of the previous fiscal year.)
3)Cash flows from financing activities
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities for FY2021 first nine months amounted to ¥93.1 billion of negative. (It is ¥417.3 billion of negative compared to ¥324.2 billion of positive caused by financing in light of the spread of COVID-19.)
(2) Forecasts for Consolidated Operating Results
With respect to the consolidated business forecasts, the Company has revised the previous forecasts, based on the results for April-December and future prospects as follows. While revisions to unit sales, R&D expenses and foreign exchange assumptions are expected to increase sales and profits, revisions considering increase in various expenses and raw material prices are expected to decrease profits. As a result of the revision, operating profit is kept unchanged from the previous forecast of ¥170 billion.
However, the consolidated business forecasts may fluctuate due to a number of uncertain circumstances, such as supply constraints due to the shortage of semiconductors and the re-expansion of the COVID-19.
(Forecasts of full-year financial results for FY2021)
Net sales
¥3,400.0
billion
(up
7.0% YoY, up ¥200.0 billion from the previous forecast)
Operating profit
¥170.0
billion
(down
12.6% YoY, unchanged from the previous forecast)
Ordinary profit
¥230.0
billion
(down
7.4% YoY, up ¥10.0 billion from the previous forecast)
Profit attributable
¥150.0
billion
(up
2.4% YoY, unchanged from the previous forecast)
to owners of parent
(Foreign Exchange Rate)
¥112/US$, ¥130/Euro, ¥1.51/Indian Rupee
*Forecasts for the consolidated operating results are based on currently available information and assumptions, contain risks and uncertainty and do not constitute guarantees of future achievement. Please note that the actual results may greatly vary by the changes of various factors. Those factors, which may influence the future results, include economic conditions and the trend of demand in major markets and the fluctuations of foreign exchange rates (mainly U.S. dollar/Yen rate, Euro/Yen rate, Indian Rupee/Yen rate).
