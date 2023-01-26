Advanced search
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

(7269)
2023-01-26
4776.00 JPY   +1.19%
02:17aJapan's Suzuki to invest $35 bln through FY 2030
RE
02:13aSuzuki Motor : January 26Suzuki Announces Growth Strategy for FY2030
PU
01/25Lower Yen Helps Elevate Tokyo Market
MT
Suzuki Motor : January 26, 2023Brief on Suzuki's Growth Strategy for FY2030

01/26/2023 | 02:23am EST
Brief on Suzuki's Growth

Strategy for FY2030

Agenda

  1. History of Suzuki
  2. Carbon Neutrality
  3. Resources
  4. Growth Target

１．History of Suzuki

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Suzuki Motor Corporation published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 07:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
01/25Japan's Nikkei rallies for fourth day, Dai Nippon Printing tops gains
RE
01/24Japan's Nikkei rallies for fourth day, Dai Nippon Printing tops gains
RE
01/24India's top carmaker Maruti's profit doubles on strong demand
RE
01/23Maruti Suzuki India to recall 11,177 Grand Vitara SUVs to fix seat belt defect
RE
01/23Japan's Nikkei rallies on Wall Street's lead as earnings season looms
RE
01/22Japan's Nikkei rallies on Wall Street's lead as earnings season looms
RE
01/19Sacked GM workers in India sue company, CEO Barra for unpaid compensation
RE
Financials
Sales 2023 4 523 B 34 837 M 34 837 M
Net income 2023 216 B 1 661 M 1 661 M
Net cash 2023 656 B 5 052 M 5 052 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 2 292 B 17 654 M 17 654 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 69 193
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Suzuki Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4 720,00 JPY
Average target price 5 976,92 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Suzuki Senior Manager-Products Planning
Osamu Honda Representative Director & Technical Supervisor
Toshiaki Hasuike Director, VP, Head-Production & Technology
Kinji Saito Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Takanori Suzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION10.51%17 654
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.46%200 338
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.10%78 836
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.60%78 799
BMW AG10.09%63 978
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.97%51 429