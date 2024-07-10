10 July 2024

Notice regarding Change in Personnel

Suzuki Motor Corporation will make the following change in personnel as of 1 August 2024.

[Motorcycle Operations]

New

Name

Previous

President, SMO (USA),

Nobuo Fujii

Based in SMO (USA),

and President, S.M.A.C (USA)

Marketing Representative

Senior Advisor,

Masami Haga

President, SMO (USA),

ASEAN/China Marketing

and President, S.M.A.C (USA)

Department,

Motorcycle Marketing &

Product Planning Division

