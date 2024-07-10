10 July 2024
Notice regarding Change in Personnel
Suzuki Motor Corporation will make the following change in personnel as of 1 August 2024.
[Motorcycle Operations]
New
Name
Previous
President, SMO (USA),
Nobuo Fujii
Based in SMO (USA),
and President, S.M.A.C (USA)
Marketing Representative
Senior Advisor,
Masami Haga
President, SMO (USA),
ASEAN/China Marketing
and President, S.M.A.C (USA)
Department,
Motorcycle Marketing &
Product Planning Division
End
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Suzuki Motor Corporation published this content on 10 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2024 07:19:04 UTC.