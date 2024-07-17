NHK "Night of the

Makaizo Society"

Participated as Team "S-zuki"

"S-zuki's" machine was

"Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi (Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, Beauty)"

Suzuki's philosophy of conduct

The other day, we appeared on NHK's program "Night of the Makaizo Society" and competed in an electric massager 25m drag race and a birthday candle-blowing with alligator water-guns.

"Night of the Makaizo Society" is a technology development/entertainment program in which children's toys and household appliances are transformed into vicious monsters for competitions within one and a half month.

Suzuki's machine, developed through heated discussions by members who volunteered regardless of department or age, was a beautiful machine that embodied Suzuki's philosophy of conduct of "Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi (Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, Beauty)." While other teams used two or six massage devices, Suzuki's machine was simple, using just one massage device, making it smaller, with fewer parts, lighter, shorter, and infused with technology where performance and durability were required. Although the machine did not finish the second run, it rushed to its teammates to share the victory with Team Suzuki.

In the candle-blowing challenge, we re-recognized the importance of principles and the difficulty of responding to disturbances. It was an inspiring challenge where participating teams united beyond company boundaries.