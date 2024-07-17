Suzuki Motor Corporation Technology Strategy Briefing
July 17, 2024
Representative Director
and President,Toshihiro Suzuki
Suzuki Motor Corporation
0
NHK "Night of the
Makaizo Society"
Participated as Team "S-zuki"
"S-zuki's" machine was
"Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi (Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, Beauty)"
Suzuki's philosophy of conduct
© Suzuki Motor Corporation, 2024. All rights reserved.
1 / 10
The other day, we appeared on NHK's program "Night of the Makaizo Society" and competed in an electric massager 25m drag race and a birthday candle-blowing with alligator water-guns.
"Night of the Makaizo Society" is a technology development/entertainment program in which children's toys and household appliances are transformed into vicious monsters for competitions within one and a half month.
Suzuki's machine, developed through heated discussions by members who volunteered regardless of department or age, was a beautiful machine that embodied Suzuki's philosophy of conduct of "Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi (Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, Beauty)." While other teams used two or six massage devices, Suzuki's machine was simple, using just one massage device, making it smaller, with fewer parts, lighter, shorter, and infused with technology where performance and durability were required. Although the machine did not finish the second run, it rushed to its teammates to share the victory with Team Suzuki.
In the candle-blowing challenge, we re-recognized the importance of principles and the difficulty of responding to disturbances. It was an inspiring challenge where participating teams united beyond company boundaries.
1
Suzuki's Philosophy of Conduct
© Suzuki Motor Corporation, 2024. All rights reserved.
2 / 10
This demonstrates Suzuki's philosophy of conduct.
The philosophy of conduct toward realizing the mission statement are: Genba, Genbutsu, Genjitusu (Actual Place, Actual Thing, Actual Situation) Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi (Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, Beauty) YARAMAIKA (Entrepreneurial Spirit)
It also plays an important role in achieving the technology strategy.
2
Minimization of Energy by Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi
Minimization of Energy
by "Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi (Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, Beauty)"
- CO 2 - CO 2
+ CO 2
- CO 2
© Suzuki Motor Corporation, 2024. All rights reserved.
3 / 10
Various industries are advancing technological development and discussions towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
Carbon neutrality means balancing the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions to net zero.
In other words, it can be achieved by absorbing or removing the same amount of CO2 that is emitted.
The less CO2 emitted, the less needs to be offset.
Based on the philosophy Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi, Suzuki will minimize the energy used and reduce CO2 emissions to the utmost limit.
This is our technological philosophy.
From manufacturing to recycling, we aim for "technology that minimizes resource and environmental risks," providing the joy of mobility to people around the world while striving to achieve a carbon-neutral world.
3
Suzuki's Philosophy of Conduct
Etymology
If you decompose the kanji character for "light (輕)" it becomes "車" and "巠 ". "車" is a kanji that expresses a carriage drawn by a horse. Now, this letter means a car, but in the past it meant a car pulled by a horse. On the other hand, "巠 " expresses "straight" as the warp thread is stretched on the craft table. From these backgrounds, it became to have a meaning of "a vehicle that can run straight and smooth", and this is said to have come to mean "light-weight".
© Suzuki Motor Corporation, 2024. All rights reserved.
4 / 10
One aspect of "Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi", "lightness", has a profound meaning.
The kanji "軽" (light) originated from the combination of the pictogram for "car" and the pictogram for "a straight, strong vertical thread" (meaning "straight and strong"), symbolizing a "car charging straight into the enemy lines," which later came to mean "light."
In the first place, the kanji character for "light" is said to have come from the kanji for "a vehicle that can run straight and smooth" that is able to turn and move quickly, and this is said to have come to mean light-weight.
The term "light" refers not only to weight but also to being nimble and agile, allowing both the mind and actions to be light and effortless.
4
Minimization of Energy by Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi
<<
Suzuki Average
892 kg
200kg reduction in vehicle weight will reduce energy consumption by
Manufacturers
1,261 kg
941 kg
・20% at manufacturing
1,133 kg
1,204 kg
・6% in use
1,525 kg
Comparison of passenger vehicle weight average for all manufacturers and Suzuki (weighted average by sales)
Japan
: Average of the median vehicle weight of all gasoline passenger vehicles (standard, small, and minivehicle) listed in the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism's "Fuel Efficiency List, March 2024"
Europe
: Calculated based on the approved value of CO2 regulations in 2022
India
: Calculated based on the FY2021 figures announced by the Government of India in 2023
5 / 10
© Suzuki Motor Corporation, 2024. All rights reserved.
We at Suzuki have been creating vehicles that are just the right size for transportation, that are light-weight and fuel efficient, and that are safe, and with sufficient equipment.
In other words, we have been creating safe and small vehicles that require minimal energy.
We compared the average vehicle weight of all manufacturers in Japan, India and Europe, with the average vehicle weight of Suzuki vehicles.
Looking at these 3 regions, Suzuki makes 200 to 300 kilograms lighter vehicles than the average weight of all manufacturers in each region.
If the vehicle weighs 200 kilograms less, it requires fewer materials, about 20% less energy for production, and 6% less energy for driving.
Compact and light-weight cars greatly contribute to the minimization of energy consumption.
5
Minimization of Energy by Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi
*The curb weight is the representative of grade of each model.
Curb weight of Suzulight and Alto
Weight reduction while improving safety performance
© Suzuki Motor Corporation, 2024. All rights reserved.
6 / 10
Suzuki has a long history of making cars that are friendly to customers and the environment, and our mission is weight reduction and this challenge has been taken over.
Since the Suzulight and the first-generation Alto were launched, the curb weight has increased to meet the needs of the times.
When we developed the eighth-generation Alto, we worked on a company-wide project for weight reduction, and we achieved to make it lighter than the fourth- generation Alto while improving safety performance.
At this technology strategy, we will re-accelerate our weight reduction initiatives, and aim for a significant weight reduction similar to that of third-generation.
6
Minimization of Energy by Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi
Battery: few
Charging energy: few
Fuel: few
Energy to move something: small
Motor: small
Engine: small
Burden of recycling : small
Materials to use: few
Collision energy: small
Manufacturing energy: few
© Suzuki Motor Corporation, 2024. All rights reserved.
7 / 10
In summary, philosophy of "Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi" requires less energy to move something.
That means "Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi" minimizes battery and fuel.
Small battery requires fewer energy to charge.
Furthermore, it minimizes motor and engine displacement, and the materials to use. Small products require less manufacturing energy, and light products have less collision energy, small burden for recycling, fewer costs and risk for raw materials. Plus, light cars have small damage for the roads as well as buried water and gas pipes, which require less energy for infrastrucutre construction.
Light-weight creates an angelic cycle that leads to various good things.
7
Technology Strategy 2024 for Minimization of Energy
●Lean-Battery BEV/HEV
●Light-weight and Safety Body
●High-efficiency
ICE/CNF Technology
●Easy Recyclability and
Disassembly Design
●SDV right
8
/ 10
We will work to achieve minimal energy with Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi.
The technical strategies to achieve this goal are as follows:
"Light-weight and safety body" that supports the whole as the basis of everything, "Lean-Battery EV and HEV" with optimal materials in optimal place for the customer's demand,
"Combination of high-efficiency ICE with CNF",
"SDV right" that creates value with affordable system,
"Easy recyclability and disassembly design" for the circular economy.
These are the five strategies of our technological development.
8
Motorcycle and Marine
© Suzuki Motor Corporation, 2024. All rights reserved.
9 / 10
Although we focus on automobile technology today, the strategies are common to all of Suzuki's products.
Regarding motorcycles, we are working on the CN Challenge using carbon-neutral fuel at the Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race that will be held from this weekend.
Marine is also working on carbon-neutral and environment-friendly technologies such as micro-plastic collecting device in the sea.
9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Suzuki Motor Corporation published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 01:23:08 UTC.