17 July 2024

Suzuki Announces Technology Strategy for 10 Years Ahead

Suzuki Motor Corporation will realize a "technology that minimizes energy consumption" from manufacturing to recycling, and aim for a carbon-neutral world while providing the joy of transportation to people all over the world.

Light-weight and Safety Body

Compact and light vehicles, which are Suzuki's speciality, not only reduce CO2 emissions during use, but also reduce the resources and CO2 emissions in production, thus contributing to resource conservation and CO2 reduction.

We will further evolve the light-weight and safety body "HEARTECT," and also work to minimize energy consumption through weight reduction technology.

Lean-Battery BEV/HEV (Battery Electric Vehicle/Hybrid Electric Vehicle)

With the aim to provide our customers with the most energy-efficient electric vehicles based on the renewal energy ratio and usage conditions in each country and region, Suzuki will be developing electric vehicles that minimize energy consumption by combining components that embody "Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi" such as a small and efficient electric unit, and a small and light battery.