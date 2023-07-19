19 July 2023

KUROFUNE Inc.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

KUROFUNE and Suzuki Start Collaboration to

Improve Life Satisfaction of Foreign Employees in Suzuki

- Utilize "KUROFUNE LIFE SUPPORT" life assistance app for foreigners working in Japan - - Promote an environment where diverse human resources can make the most of their abilities -

KUROFUNE Inc. (Head Office: Nagoya, Aichi; Founder and CEO Ryo Kurakata; hereinafter "KUROFUNE") and Suzuki Motor Corporation (Head Office: Hamamatsu, Shizuoka; Representative Director and President: Toshihiro Suzuki; hereinafter "Suzuki") launched an initiative in July to improve the quality of living and work satisfaction of Suzuki's foreign employees by utilizing KUROFUNE's smartphone application for foreigners living and working in Japan, "KUROFUNE LIFE SUPPORT".

KUROFUNE develops the life assistance app "KUROFUNE LIFE SUPPORT", with the aim of grasping the worries and concerns of foreigners working in Japan and providing concrete and continuous support. Through this collaboration, KUROFUNE will conduct interviews to understand the needs of Suzuki's Indian employees in Japan and aim to develop new services.

Suzuki believes that it is important to create an environment in which employees can work energetically and demonstrate their motivation and abilities in a physically and mentally fulfilled state. The company also recognizes that its competitive edge will be enhanced by having a diverse workforce. At present, foreign employees are active mainly in the technical departments in Japan, and the company plans to increase the number of direct recruitments such as from the Indian Institute of Technology in the future. In the growth strategy announced in January 2023, Suzuki also announced a policy to strengthen its R&D structure by collaborating with overseas group companies such as the R&D Center in India and overseas startups.

The company wishes to understand the needs of employees in their daily lives and create an even better working environment.