1 July 2024

Suzuki Commences Operation of Biogas Plant at

Manesar Plant in India

Contribute to Carbon Neutrality by utilizing Napier Grass and Food Waste

Suzuki Motor Corporation's Indian subsidiary, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL), has installed a pilot plant for biogas generation & purification at its Manesar Plant in Haryana, India. The plant has started operations from June 2024.

This facility is a functioning pilot plant, generating biogas from Napier grass, a perennial grass of the Poaceae family, cultivated on the premises of the Manesar factory, and food waste from the plant canteen. The purified gas would be used for cooking at the canteen and in the production process. The residue would be used as organic fertilizer for internal horticulture.

The plant is expected to produce 0.2 tonnes of biogas per day, resulting in reduction of about 190 tonnes of CO2 annually.

MSIL has been promoting the use of renewable energy in various forms in India, such as installation of solar panels at each plant, and utilization of green electricity. Maruti Suzuki will invest a total of 4.5 billion rupees (approximately

7.9 billion yen) in renewable energy-related initiatives over three years from FY2024.

Suzuki will continue to strive for a carbon-neutral society by reducing environmental impact through its renewable energy initiatives.

