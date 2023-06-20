Advanced search
    7269   JP3397200001

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

(7269)
2023-06-20
5002.00 JPY   -0.32%
01:07aSuzuki Motor : June 20Suzuki Announces FY2022 Vehicle Recycling Results in Japan
PU
06/19Japan's Suzuki to make 'flying cars' with SkyDrive
RE
06/19Suzuki Motor : June 20Suzuki Signs Agreement with SkyDrive for the Manufacturing of Flying Cars
PU
Suzuki Motor : June 20Suzuki Announces FY2022 Vehicle Recycling Results in Japan

06/20/2023 | 01:07am EDT
20 June 2023

Suzuki Announces FY2022 Vehicle Recycling Results in Japan

Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced the results of vehicle recycling for Parts Specified for Recycling, etc. (1. Automobile shredder residue (ASR),

2. Airbags, 3. Fluorocarbons) for FY2022 (April 2022 to March 2023) in Japan, based on the Japan Automobile Recycling Law*1 as per below.

1. ASR

  • 52,262.0 tons of ASR were collected from 372,192 units of end-of-life vehicles
  • Recycling rate was 96.7%, exceeding the legal target rate of 70%

2. Airbags

  • 1,576,072 units of airbags were collected from 342,659 units of end-of-life vehicles
  • Recycling rate was 95.4%, exceeding the legal target rate of 85%

3. Fluorocarbons

- 68,572.2kg of fluorocarbons were collected from 358,721 units of end-of-life vehicles

In line with the legal mandate, Suzuki is responsible for promoting appropriate treatment and recycling of ASR, airbags, and fluorocarbons through the recycling fee deposited from customers.

Recycling fees and income generated from the vehicle-recycling fund totalled 3,700 million yen. The total cost of recycling these materials was 3,560 million yen, contributing to a net surplus of 140 million yen.

For the promotion of vehicle recycling, Suzuki contributed a total of 120 million yen from the above net surplus, to the Japan Foundation for Advanced Auto Recycling. Also, 20 million yen were contributed for the advanced recycling business of the Company, "Problem-solving regarding the manufacturing process and parts application of recycled resin materials with coating".

Suzuki will continue to promote advanced recycling business toward a recycling-oriented society that makes effective use of resources, as well as work to achieve a balance in overall recycling costs in the mid to long term.

*1 Law Concerning Recycling Measures of End-of-Life Vehicles

Disclaimer

Suzuki Motor Corporation published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 05:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
