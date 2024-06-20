20 June 2024

Suzuki Announces FY2023 Vehicle Recycling Results in Japan

Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced the results of vehicle recycling for Parts Specified for Recycling, etc. (1. Automobile shredder residue (ASR),

2. Airbags, 3. Fluorocarbons) for FY2023 (April 2023 to March 2024) in Japan, based on the Japan Automobile Recycling Law*1 as per below.

ASR

54,800.2 tons of ASR were collected from 383,470 units of end-of-life vehicles

end-of-life vehicles Recycling rate was 96.5%, exceeding the legal target rate of 70%

Airbags

1,728,726 units of airbags were collected from 365,453 units of end-of-life vehicles

end-of-life vehicles Recycling rate was 97.3%, exceeding the legal target rate of 85%

Fluorocarbons

69,526.6kg of fluorocarbons were collected from 372,750 units of end-of-life vehicles

In line with the legal mandate, Suzuki is responsible for promoting appropriate treatment and recycling of ASR, airbags, and fluorocarbons through the recycling fee deposited from customers.

Recycling fees and income generated from the vehicle-recycling fund totalled 3,870 million yen. The total cost of recycling these materials was 3,680 million yen, contributing to a net surplus of 190 million yen.

For the promotion of vehicle recycling, Suzuki contributed a total of 50 million yen from the above net surplus, to the Japan Foundation for Advanced Auto Recycling. Also, 30 million yen were contributed for the advanced recycling business of the Company, "Problem-solving regarding the manufacturing process and parts application of recycled resin materials with coating".

Suzuki will continue to promote advanced recycling business toward a recycling-oriented society that makes effective use of resources, as well as work to achieve a balance in overall recycling costs in the mid to long term.

*1 Law Concerning Recycling Measures of End-of-Life Vehicles

End