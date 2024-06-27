27 June 2024

Suzuki May 2024 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures

  • Production

May

Year-

Year-on-Year

Jan.-May

Year-

Apr. - May

Year-on-

2024

on-Year

Trends

2024

on-Year

2024

Year

(units)

(units)

(units)

Global

294,386

108.3%

Up for the fifth

1,441,352

107.4%

568,527

111.6%

production

consecutive month

Japan

83,157

127.5%

Up for the fourth

433,808

112.0%

169,825

122.6%

production

consecutive month

Overseas

211,229

102.2%

Up for the fifth

1,007,544

105.5%

398,702

107.5%

production

consecutive month

India

193,138

107.2%

Up for the fifth

912,272

110.6%

362,742

111.5%

consecutive month

Others

18,091

68.3%

Down for the 15th

95,272

73.4%

35,960

78.8%

consecutive month

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

  • Japan production:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic market and export.
  • Overseas production:
    Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for May in India.

Sales

May

Year-

Year-on-Year

Jan.-May

Year-

Apr. - May

Year-on-

2024

on-Year

Trends

2024

on-Year

2024

Year

(units)

(units)

(units)

Global

264,775

106.2%

Up for the fifth

1,408,881

110.5%

523,782

108.0%

sales

consecutive month

Japan

55,546

120.5%

Up for the fifth

316,508

114.8%

111,401

117.9%

sales

consecutive month

Mini

46,238

122.6%

Up for the fifth

257,020

116.0%

91,831

119.3%

vehicles

consecutive month

Standard

Up for the fifth

and small

9,308

111.0%

59,488

109.9%

19,570

111.9%

consecutive month

vehicles

Overseas

209,229

103.0%

Up for the fifth

1,092,373

109.3%

412,381

105.6%

sales

consecutive month

India

146,694

100.1%

Up for the fifth

777,083

107.2%

287,142

100.4%

consecutive month

Others

62,535

110.6%

Up for the fifth

315,290

114.9%

125,239

120.0%

consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

  • Japan sales:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
  • Overseas sales:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in Europe, Middle East, etc.
  • Exports

May

Year-

Year-on-Year

Jan.-May

Year-on-

Apr. - May

Year-on-

2024

on-Year

Trends

2024

Year

2024

Year

(units)

(units)

(units)

Exports

17,036

127.6%

Up for the second

103,393

110.6%

39,821

136.7%

consecutive month

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

  • Increased year-on-year owing to increase in CKD exports.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Suzuki Motor Corporation published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 06:10:46 UTC.