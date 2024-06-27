Suzuki Motor : June 27Suzuki May 2024 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures
June 27, 2024 at 02:11 am EDT
Share
27 June 2024
Suzuki May 2024 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures
Production
May
Year-
Year-on-Year
Jan.-May
Year-
Apr. - May
Year-on-
2024
on-Year
Trends
2024
on-Year
2024
Year
(units)
(units)
(units)
Global
294,386
108.3%
Up for the fifth
1,441,352
107.4%
568,527
111.6%
production
consecutive month
Japan
83,157
127.5%
Up for the fourth
433,808
112.0%
169,825
122.6%
production
consecutive month
Overseas
211,229
102.2%
Up for the fifth
1,007,544
105.5%
398,702
107.5%
production
consecutive month
India
193,138
107.2%
Up for the fifth
912,272
110.6%
362,742
111.5%
consecutive month
Others
18,091
68.3%
Down for the 15th
95,272
73.4%
35,960
78.8%
consecutive month
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
Japan production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic market and export.
Overseas production:
Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for May in India.
Sales
May
Year-
Year-on-Year
Jan.-May
Year-
Apr. - May
Year-on-
2024
on-Year
Trends
2024
on-Year
2024
Year
(units)
(units)
(units)
Global
264,775
106.2%
Up for the fifth
1,408,881
110.5%
523,782
108.0%
sales
consecutive month
Japan
55,546
120.5%
Up for the fifth
316,508
114.8%
111,401
117.9%
sales
consecutive month
Mini
46,238
122.6%
Up for the fifth
257,020
116.0%
91,831
119.3%
vehicles
consecutive month
Standard
Up for the fifth
and small
9,308
111.0%
59,488
109.9%
19,570
111.9%
consecutive month
vehicles
Overseas
209,229
103.0%
Up for the fifth
1,092,373
109.3%
412,381
105.6%
sales
consecutive month
India
146,694
100.1%
Up for the fifth
777,083
107.2%
287,142
100.4%
consecutive month
Others
62,535
110.6%
Up for the fifth
315,290
114.9%
125,239
120.0%
consecutive month
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
Japan sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
Overseas sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in Europe, Middle East, etc.
Exports
May
Year-
Year-on-Year
Jan.-May
Year-on-
Apr. - May
Year-on-
2024
on-Year
Trends
2024
Year
2024
Year
(units)
(units)
(units)
Exports
17,036
127.6%
Up for the second
103,393
110.6%
39,821
136.7%
consecutive month
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in CKD exports.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Suzuki Motor Corporation published this content on
27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
27 June 2024 06:10:46 UTC.
Suzuki Motor Corporation is one of the Japanese largest automotive constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (90.5%): 2.7 million individual and commercial vehicles in 2020/21 under the brands Kizashi, Swift, SX4, Splash, Jimny and Alto;
- sale of motorcycles (6.5%): 1.5 million units sold;
- manufacturing of outboard motors (2.6%). The group also produces wheelchairs and electric vehicles;
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (36.9%), Asia (40.8%), Europe (13.3%), North America (2.1%) and other (6.9%).