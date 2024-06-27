*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Suzuki May 2024 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures

 Sales

May Year- Year-on-Year Jan.-May Year- Apr. - May Year-on- 2024 on-Year Trends 2024 on-Year 2024 Year (units) (units) (units) Global 264,775 106.2% Up for the fifth 1,408,881 110.5% 523,782 108.0% sales consecutive month Japan 55,546 120.5% Up for the fifth 316,508 114.8% 111,401 117.9% sales consecutive month Mini 46,238 122.6% Up for the fifth 257,020 116.0% 91,831 119.3% vehicles consecutive month Standard Up for the fifth and small 9,308 111.0% 59,488 109.9% 19,570 111.9% consecutive month vehicles Overseas 209,229 103.0% Up for the fifth 1,092,373 109.3% 412,381 105.6% sales consecutive month India 146,694 100.1% Up for the fifth 777,083 107.2% 287,142 100.4% consecutive month Others 62,535 110.6% Up for the fifth 315,290 114.9% 125,239 120.0% consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales:

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in Europe, Middle East, etc.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in Europe, Middle East, etc. Exports

May Year- Year-on-Year Jan.-May Year-on- Apr. - May Year-on- 2024 on-Year Trends 2024 Year 2024 Year (units) (units) (units) Exports 17,036 127.6% Up for the second 103,393 110.6% 39,821 136.7% consecutive month

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in CKD exports.

*The figures shown are preliminary.