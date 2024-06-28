28 June 2024

SUZUKI ACHIEVES ACCUMULATED ATV PRODUCTION OF

500,000 UNITS IN THE US

Suzuki's subsidiary in the United States, Suzuki Manufacturing of America Corporation (hereinafter "SMAC"), has achieved accumulated ATV production of 500,000 units on 13 June 2024.

SMAC started ATV production in May 2002 and currently produces 4 models: KingQuad 750AXi 4x4, KingQuad 500AXi 4x4, KingQuad 400ASi 4x4, and KingQuad 400FSi 4x4. 500,000 units was achieved in 22 years and 2 months with the flagship model, KingQuad 750AXi 4x4 Power Steering Special Edition.

Suzuki's ATVs have high reputation worldwide with its high durability and ease of handling, including the United States which is the main market of ATV.

Suzuki will continue to produce ATV with high quality and reliability.

Overview of SMAC

Company name Suzuki Manufacturing of America Corporation Plant location Rome, Georgia No. of employee 145 people (as of March 2024) Production 3,644* units (FY2023) result

*Units completed at SMAC that exclude CKD units from Japan.

KingQuad 750AXi 4x4

Power Steering Special Edition

