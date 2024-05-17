15 May 2024

Notice regarding Change in Personnel

Suzuki Motor Corporation will make the following change in personnel as of 1 June 2024.

[Manufacturing]

New

Name

Previous

Division Manager in Charge,

Hiroyoshi Kakizaki

Based in Maruti Suzuki India,

Welding Division

Plant Manager,

Manesar Plant

Based in Maruti Suzuki India,

Shinya Takahashi

Based in Maruti Suzuki India,

Plant Manager,

Department Manager in

Manesar Plant

Charge

