Suzuki Motor Corporation is one of the Japanese largest automotive constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of vehicles (90.5%): 2.7 million individual and commercial vehicles in 2020/21 under the brands Kizashi, Swift, SX4, Splash, Jimny and Alto; - sale of motorcycles (6.5%): 1.5 million units sold; - manufacturing of outboard motors (2.6%). The group also produces wheelchairs and electric vehicles; - other (0.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (36.9%), Asia (40.8%), Europe (13.3%), North America (2.1%) and other (6.9%).

