15 May 2024
Notice regarding Change in Personnel
Suzuki Motor Corporation will make the following change in personnel as of 1 June 2024.
[Manufacturing]
New
Name
Previous
Division Manager in Charge,
Hiroyoshi Kakizaki
Based in Maruti Suzuki India,
Welding Division
Plant Manager,
Manesar Plant
Based in Maruti Suzuki India,
Shinya Takahashi
Based in Maruti Suzuki India,
Plant Manager,
Department Manager in
Manesar Plant
Charge
