  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Suzuki Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7269   JP3397200001

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

(7269)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-30 am EDT
4617.00 JPY   +0.92%
02:09aSuzuki Motor : May 30Suzuki April 2023 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures (Preliminary)
PU
05/18Suzuki Motor : May 17Ministerial Approval Granted to Form Research Body “HySE” for Development of Hydrogen Small Mobility Engines to Help Build Decarbonized Society
PU
05/18Ministerial Approval Granted to Form Research Body "HySE" for Development of Hydrogen Small Mobility Engines to Help Build Decarbonized Society
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suzuki Motor : May 30Suzuki April 2023 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures (Preliminary)

05/30/2023 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

30 May 2023

Suzuki April 2023 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures (Preliminary)

  • Production

April

Year-on-

Jan.-Apr.

Year-on-

2023

Year-on-Year Trends

2023

Year

Year

(units)

(units)

Global

237,541

93.6%

Down for the third

1,070,255

102.1%

production

consecutive month

Japan

73,315

104.3%

Up for the second

322,085

113.1%

production

consecutive month

Overseas

164,226

89.5%

Down for the third

748,170

98.0%

production

consecutive month

India

145,079

92.2%

Down for the third

644,944

99.0%

consecutive month

Others

19,147

73.2%

Down for the second

103,226

92.4%

consecutive month

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

  • Japan production:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the domestic market.
  • Overseas production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in India, Pakistan etc.

Sales

April

Year-on-

Jan.-Apr.

Year-on-

2023

Year-on-Year Trends

2023

Year

Year

(units)

(units)

Global sales

235,707

102.3%

Up for the first time

1,025,870

103.8%

in two months

Japan sales

48,372

114.9%

Up for the 11th

229,632

115.5%

consecutive month

Minivehicles

39,266

108.6%

Up for the first time

183,911

110.6%

in two months

Standard and

9,106

153.2%

Up for the 11th

45,721

140.3%

small vehicles

consecutive month

Overseas sales

187,335

99.5%

Down for the second

796,238

100.8%

consecutive month

India

139,519

110.5%

Up for the first time

578,496

108.3%

in two months

Others

47,816

77.1%

Down for the fifth

217,742

85.2%

consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

  • Japan sales:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
  • Overseas sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in countries such as Pakistan, etc., despite increase in India.
  • Exports

April

Year-on-

Jan.-Apr.

Year-on-

2023

Year-on-Year Trends

2023

Year

Year

(units)

(units)

Exports

15,789

74.7%

Down for the first time

80,150

111.6%

in two months

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

  • Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in CKD exports, despite increase in CBU exports.

Disclaimer

Suzuki Motor Corporation published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 06:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer