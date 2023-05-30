Suzuki Motor : May 30Suzuki April 2023 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures (Preliminary)
30 May 2023
Suzuki April 2023 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures (Preliminary)
April
Year-on-
Jan.-Apr.
Year-on-
2023
Year-on-Year Trends
2023
Year
Year
(units)
(units)
Global
237,541
93.6%
Down for the third
1,070,255
102.1%
production
consecutive month
Japan
73,315
104.3%
Up for the second
322,085
113.1%
production
consecutive month
Overseas
164,226
89.5%
Down for the third
748,170
98.0%
production
consecutive month
India
145,079
92.2%
Down for the third
644,944
99.0%
consecutive month
Others
19,147
73.2%
Down for the second
103,226
92.4%
consecutive month
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
Japan production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the domestic market.
Overseas production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in India, Pakistan etc.
▪ Sales
April
Year-on-
Jan.-Apr.
Year-on-
2023
Year-on-Year Trends
2023
Year
Year
(units)
(units)
Global sales
235,707
102.3%
Up for the first time
1,025,870
103.8%
in two months
Japan sales
48,372
114.9%
Up for the 11th
229,632
115.5%
consecutive month
Minivehicles
39,266
108.6%
Up for the first time
183,911
110.6%
in two months
Standard and
9,106
153.2%
Up for the 11th
45,721
140.3%
small vehicles
consecutive month
Overseas sales
187,335
99.5%
Down for the second
796,238
100.8%
consecutive month
India
139,519
110.5%
Up for the first time
578,496
108.3%
in two months
Others
47,816
77.1%
Down for the fifth
217,742
85.2%
consecutive month
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
Japan sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
Overseas sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in countries such as Pakistan, etc., despite increase in India.
Exports
April
Year-on-
Jan.-Apr.
Year-on-
2023
Year-on-Year Trends
2023
Year
Year
(units)
(units)
Exports
15,789
74.7%
Down for the first time
80,150
111.6%
in two months
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in CKD exports, despite increase in CBU exports.
Sales 2023
4 571 B
32 569 M
32 569 M
Net income 2023
219 B
1 562 M
1 562 M
Net cash 2023
578 B
4 120 M
4 120 M
P/E ratio 2023
10,1x
Yield 2023
2,45%
Capitalization
2 224 B
15 844 M
15 844 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,36x
EV / Sales 2024
0,32x
Nbr of Employees
69 193
Free-Float
85,1%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
4 575,00 JPY
Average target price
6 028,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target
31,8%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
4 575,00 JPY
Average target price
6 028,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target
31,8%
