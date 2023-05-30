Suzuki Motor : May 30Suzuki April 2023 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures (Preliminary)

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

▪ Sales

April Year-on- Jan.-Apr. Year-on- 2023 Year-on-Year Trends 2023 Year Year (units) (units) Global sales 235,707 102.3% Up for the first time 1,025,870 103.8% in two months Japan sales 48,372 114.9% Up for the 11th 229,632 115.5% consecutive month Minivehicles 39,266 108.6% Up for the first time 183,911 110.6% in two months Standard and 9,106 153.2% Up for the 11th 45,721 140.3% small vehicles consecutive month Overseas sales 187,335 99.5% Down for the second 796,238 100.8% consecutive month India 139,519 110.5% Up for the first time 578,496 108.3% in two months Others 47,816 77.1% Down for the fifth 217,742 85.2% consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales:

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.

Overseas sales:

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in countries such as Pakistan, etc., despite increase in India.

Exports

April Year-on- Jan.-Apr. Year-on- 2023 Year-on-Year Trends 2023 Year Year (units) (units) Exports 15,789 74.7% Down for the first time 80,150 111.6% in two months

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.