30 May 2024

Suzuki April 2024 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures

  • Production

April

Year-on-

Jan.-Apr.

Year-on-

2024

Year-on-Year Trends

2024

(units)

Year

(units)

Year

Global

274,141

115.4%

Up for the fourth

1,146,966

107.2%

production

consecutive month

Japan

86,668

118.3%

Up for the third

350,651

108.9%

production

consecutive month

Overseas

187,473

114.2%

Up for the fourth

796,315

106.4%

production

consecutive month

India

169,604

116.9%

Up for the fourth

719,134

111.5%

consecutive month

Others

17,869

93.3%

Down for the 14th

77,181

74.8%

consecutive month

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

  • Japan production:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for domestic and exports.
  • Overseas production:
    Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for April in India.

Sales

April

Year-on-

Year-on-Year

Jan.-Apr.

Year-on-

2024

2024

Year

Trends

Year

(units)

(units)

Global

259,007

109.9%

Up for the fourth

1,144,106

111.5%

sales

consecutive month

Japan

55,855

115.5%

Up for the fourth

260,962

113.6%

sales

consecutive month

Mini

45,593

116.1%

Up for the fourth

210,782

114.6%

vehicles

consecutive month

Standard

Up for the fourth

and small

10,262

112.7%

50,180

109.8%

consecutive month

vehicles

Overseas

203,152

108.4%

Up for the fourth

883,144

110.9%

sales

consecutive month

India

140,448

100.7%

Up for the fourth

630,389

109.0%

consecutive month

Others

62,704

131.1%

Up for the fourth

252,755

116.1%

consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

  • Japan sales:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both mini vehicles and standard and small vehicles.
  • Overseas sales:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in Europe, etc.
  • Exports

April

Year-on-

Jan.-Apr.

Year-on-

2024

Year-on-Year Trends

2024

(units)

Year

(units)

Year

Exports

22,785

144.3%

Up for the first time

86,357

107.7%

in two months

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

  • Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

