Suzuki Motor : May 30Suzuki April 2024 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures
May 30, 2024 at 02:14 am EDT
Share
Page 1 of 2
30 May 2024
Suzuki April 2024 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures
Production
April
Year-on-
Jan.-Apr.
Year-on-
2024
Year-on-Year Trends
2024
(units)
Year
(units)
Year
Global
274,141
115.4%
Up for the fourth
1,146,966
107.2%
production
consecutive month
Japan
86,668
118.3%
Up for the third
350,651
108.9%
production
consecutive month
Overseas
187,473
114.2%
Up for the fourth
796,315
106.4%
production
consecutive month
India
169,604
116.9%
Up for the fourth
719,134
111.5%
consecutive month
Others
17,869
93.3%
Down for the 14th
77,181
74.8%
consecutive month
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
Japan production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for domestic and exports.
Overseas production:
Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for April in India.
Page 2 of 2
Sales
April
Year-on-
Year-on-Year
Jan.-Apr.
Year-on-
2024
2024
Year
Trends
Year
(units)
(units)
Global
259,007
109.9%
Up for the fourth
1,144,106
111.5%
sales
consecutive month
Japan
55,855
115.5%
Up for the fourth
260,962
113.6%
sales
consecutive month
Mini
45,593
116.1%
Up for the fourth
210,782
114.6%
vehicles
consecutive month
Standard
Up for the fourth
and small
10,262
112.7%
50,180
109.8%
consecutive month
vehicles
Overseas
203,152
108.4%
Up for the fourth
883,144
110.9%
sales
consecutive month
India
140,448
100.7%
Up for the fourth
630,389
109.0%
consecutive month
Others
62,704
131.1%
Up for the fourth
252,755
116.1%
consecutive month
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
Japan sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both mini vehicles and standard and small vehicles.
Overseas sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in Europe, etc.
Exports
April
Year-on-
Jan.-Apr.
Year-on-
2024
Year-on-Year Trends
2024
(units)
Year
(units)
Year
Exports
22,785
144.3%
Up for the first time
86,357
107.7%
in two months
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
End
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Suzuki Motor Corporation published this content on
30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
30 May 2024 06:13:32 UTC.
Suzuki Motor Corporation is one of the Japanese largest automotive constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (90.5%): 2.7 million individual and commercial vehicles in 2020/21 under the brands Kizashi, Swift, SX4, Splash, Jimny and Alto;
- sale of motorcycles (6.5%): 1.5 million units sold;
- manufacturing of outboard motors (2.6%). The group also produces wheelchairs and electric vehicles;
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (36.9%), Asia (40.8%), Europe (13.3%), North America (2.1%) and other (6.9%).