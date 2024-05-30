Page 2 of 2

 Sales

April Year-on- Year-on-Year Jan.-Apr. Year-on- 2024 2024 Year Trends Year (units) (units) Global 259,007 109.9% Up for the fourth 1,144,106 111.5% sales consecutive month Japan 55,855 115.5% Up for the fourth 260,962 113.6% sales consecutive month Mini 45,593 116.1% Up for the fourth 210,782 114.6% vehicles consecutive month Standard Up for the fourth and small 10,262 112.7% 50,180 109.8% consecutive month vehicles Overseas 203,152 108.4% Up for the fourth 883,144 110.9% sales consecutive month India 140,448 100.7% Up for the fourth 630,389 109.0% consecutive month Others 62,704 131.1% Up for the fourth 252,755 116.1% consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales:

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both mini vehicles and standard and small vehicles.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in Europe, etc.

April Year-on- Jan.-Apr. Year-on- 2024 Year-on-Year Trends 2024 (units) Year (units) Year Exports 22,785 144.3% Up for the first time 86,357 107.7% in two months

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe.

*The figures shown are preliminary.