Suzuki Motor : Profiles of likely Japanese cabinet ministers

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan's parliament is expected to
vote in Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister on Monday, with
a cabinet line-up tipped to feature party stalwarts and allies
of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Here are brief profiles of some likely candidates:
FUMIO KISHIDA, PRIME MINISTER
A former foreign minister, Kishida has long spoken of his
desire to become prime minister. He is seen as a soft-spoken,
dovish consensus-builder, but lacks wide popularity.
As foreign minister, he oversaw the signing of a pact with
South Korea on those forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels,
and arranged the visit of former U. S. President Barack Obama to
the nuclear bomb memorial city of Hiroshima.
TOSHIMITSU MOTEGI, FOREIGN MINISTER
One of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's few cabinet ministers
to keep his post, Motegi, 65, served in the roles of economy and
trade ministers before Abe named him to the foreign ministry in
a 2019 cabinet reshuffle.
As trade minister, he tackled negotiations for the
Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact.
Educated at Harvard and the University of Tokyo, the
English-speaking Motegi was first elected to the lower house in
1993 from the then-opposition Japan New Party. He joined the
ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in 1995.
NOBUO KISHI, DEFENCE MINISTER
The younger brother of former prime minister Shinzo Abe,
62-year-old Kishi was adopted by his childless uncle - the
eldest son of ex-premier Nobusuke Kishi - soon after birth.
He worked in the United States, Australia, and Vietnam when
employed by a trading firm before entering politics in 2004.
Kishi, ideologically aligned with his conservative brother
Abe, has voiced support for constitutional revision as well as
concerns over assertive neighbour China. He is also known to
have friendly ties with Taiwan.
He graduated from Keio University in 1981 with a degree in
economics.
SHUNICHI SUZUKI, FINANCE MINISTER
A little-known but well-connected politician who has
previously served as Olympics Minister, Suzuki is the
brother-in-law of current finance minister Taro Aso and the son
of former prime Minister Zenko Suzuki.
He is widely expected to avoid straying from the government
line and continue its bid to balance growth spending with fiscal
reform.
A graduate of Waseda University, he was first elected to
parliament in 1990.
KOICHI HAGIUDA, ECONOMY AND TRADE MINISTER
Hagiuda, 58, is a close ally of former premier Abe.
As education minister since 2019, he served under both Abe
and Suga. Previous government stints include serving as deputy
chief cabinet secretary in Abe's administration, as well as a
role as his special adviser from 2013 to 2015.
First elected to the lower house of parliament in 2003, he
had previously served as an assembly member of local governments
in Tokyo, the capital.
