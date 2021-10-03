Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Suzuki Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7269   JP3397200001

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

(7269)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suzuki Motor : Profiles of likely Japanese cabinet ministers

10/03/2021 | 11:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan's parliament is expected to vote in Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister on Monday, with a cabinet line-up tipped to feature party stalwarts and allies of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Here are brief profiles of some likely candidates:

FUMIO KISHIDA, PRIME MINISTER

A former foreign minister, Kishida has long spoken of his desire to become prime minister. He is seen as a soft-spoken, dovish consensus-builder, but lacks wide popularity.

As foreign minister, he oversaw the signing of a pact with South Korea on those forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels, and arranged the visit of former U. S. President Barack Obama to the nuclear bomb memorial city of Hiroshima.

TOSHIMITSU MOTEGI, FOREIGN MINISTER

One of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's few cabinet ministers to keep his post, Motegi, 65, served in the roles of economy and trade ministers before Abe named him to the foreign ministry in a 2019 cabinet reshuffle.

As trade minister, he tackled negotiations for the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact.

Educated at Harvard and the University of Tokyo, the English-speaking Motegi was first elected to the lower house in 1993 from the then-opposition Japan New Party. He joined the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in 1995.

NOBUO KISHI, DEFENCE MINISTER

The younger brother of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, 62-year-old Kishi was adopted by his childless uncle - the eldest son of ex-premier Nobusuke Kishi - soon after birth.

He worked in the United States, Australia, and Vietnam when employed by a trading firm before entering politics in 2004.

Kishi, ideologically aligned with his conservative brother Abe, has voiced support for constitutional revision as well as concerns over assertive neighbour China. He is also known to have friendly ties with Taiwan.

He graduated from Keio University in 1981 with a degree in economics.

SHUNICHI SUZUKI, FINANCE MINISTER

A little-known but well-connected politician who has previously served as Olympics Minister, Suzuki is the brother-in-law of current finance minister Taro Aso and the son of former prime Minister Zenko Suzuki.

He is widely expected to avoid straying from the government line and continue its bid to balance growth spending with fiscal reform.

A graduate of Waseda University, he was first elected to parliament in 1990.

KOICHI HAGIUDA, ECONOMY AND TRADE MINISTER

Hagiuda, 58, is a close ally of former premier Abe.

As education minister since 2019, he served under both Abe and Suga. Previous government stints include serving as deputy chief cabinet secretary in Abe's administration, as well as a role as his special adviser from 2013 to 2015.

First elected to the lower house of parliament in 2003, he had previously served as an assembly member of local governments in Tokyo, the capital. (Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Elaine Lies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
10/03SUZUKI MOTOR : Profiles of likely Japanese cabinet ministers
RE
09/30SUZUKI MOTOR : Next Japan PM to appoint well-connected lawmaker as finance minister -repor..
RE
09/30HITACHI : Stereo Camera Adopted in Suzuki's New Wagon R Smile
AQ
09/30Japan's factory output extends declines on car production cuts
RE
09/29SUZUKI MOTOR : August 2021 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures (Preliminary)
PU
09/29SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/23SUZUKI MOTOR : Unveils New Sport Tourer GSX-S1000GT
AQ
09/22MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : 'Kam se Kaam Banega' Celebrates three decades leadership of offering..
AQ
09/17Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream
RE
09/15THE LIMITLESS MARUTI SUZUKI SWIFT : Delights 2.5 million customers
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 564 B 32 087 M 32 087 M
Net income 2022 174 B 1 570 M 1 570 M
Net cash 2022 578 B 5 199 M 5 199 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 2 341 B 21 080 M 21 075 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 68 739
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Suzuki Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4 821,00 JPY
Average target price 5 590,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Suzuki President & Representative Director
Osamu Honda Representative Director & Technical Supervisor
Toshiaki Hasuike Director, VP, Head-Production & Technology
Kinji Saito Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Takanori Suzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION0.82%21 080
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.60%245 305
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.07%137 775
DAIMLER AG33.88%95 958
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY27.59%77 130
BMW AG16.06%63 025