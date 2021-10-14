Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Suzuki Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7269   JP3397200001

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

(7269)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suzuki Motor : Stable currency is vital, says Japan finmin, as yen descends to 3-year low

10/14/2021 | 10:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Japan's new FM Suzuki speaks at a news conference in Tokyo

* Stability in FX very important - finmin Suzuki

* Weak yen good for exports, but pushes up costs for households

* Wholesale inflation hits 13-year high on rising input costs

* Market players see no chance of FX action for now -strategist

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Currency stability is "very important" and Japan's government will scrutinise the economic impact from the yen's recent decline, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.

The dollar rose to a near-three-year high against the yen at 113.885 yen on Friday before the minister's comments, partly on expectations inflation risks could prod the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected. It remained near that level in early afternoon trading.

"Stability in currencies is very important," Suzuki told a news conference. "We will continue to closely watch currency market moves and their impact on the economy."

While a weak yen pushes up import costs for some firms and consumers, it helps exporters, he said.

Japan's wholesale inflation hit a 13-year high in September as rising global commodity prices and a weak yen pushed up import costs, putting pressure on corporate margins and raising the risk of unwanted consumer price hikes.

"I was a bit surprised at the minister's remark, which gave an impression that he was concerned about a weak yen," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"He probably wanted to signal a message that a weak yen doesn't make everything rosy as he needed to show a sympathy towards consumers facing higher import costs ahead of elections."

That said, no one in the market expected the government to respond to the yen moves at this stage via measures such as intervening through yen-buying, he added.

Economy Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said "there's no doubt" that a weak yen would affect resource-deficient Japan's economy as it drives up the cost of energy.

He declined to comment further, saying that commenting on currencies in his capacity could "cause problems". (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Ritsuko Ando and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
10/14SUZUKI MOTOR : Stable currency is vital, says Japan finmin, as yen descends to 3-year low
RE
10/07SUZUKI MOTOR : New Japan finance minister Suzuki warns against any sharp yen moves
RE
10/04MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : sales in September 2021
AQ
10/04Profiles of Japanese ministers in PM Kishida's cabinet
RE
10/04Profiles of likely Japanese cabinet ministers
RE
10/03SUZUKI MOTOR : Profiles of likely Japanese cabinet ministers
RE
10/03SUZUKI MOTOR : Japan's new PM calls Oct. 31 election, vows to fight pandemic
RE
10/03SUZUKI MOTOR : Japan's new PM calls Oct. 31 election, vows to fight pandemic
RE
09/30SUZUKI MOTOR : Next Japan PM to appoint well-connected lawmaker as finance minister -repor..
RE
09/30HITACHI : Stereo Camera Adopted in Suzuki's New Wagon R Smile
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 519 B 30 884 M 30 884 M
Net income 2022 169 B 1 488 M 1 488 M
Net cash 2022 487 B 4 276 M 4 276 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 2 446 B 21 526 M 21 469 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 68 739
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Suzuki Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5 037,00 JPY
Average target price 5 583,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Suzuki President & Representative Director
Osamu Honda Representative Director & Technical Supervisor
Toshiaki Hasuike Director, VP, Head-Production & Technology
Kinji Saito Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Takanori Suzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION5.33%21 526
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.76%241 300
VOLKSWAGEN AG28.63%138 077
DAIMLER AG44.00%100 967
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.54%83 866
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED16.17%69 397