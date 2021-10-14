Suzuki Motor : Stable currency is vital, says Japan finmin, as yen descends to 3-year low

* Stability in FX very important - finmin Suzuki
TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Currency stability is "very
important" and Japan's government will scrutinise the economic
impact from the yen's recent decline, Finance Minister Shunichi
Suzuki said on Friday.
The dollar rose to a near-three-year high against the yen
at 113.885 yen on Friday before the minister's comments,
partly on expectations inflation risks could prod the U.S.
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected. It
remained near that level in early afternoon trading.
"Stability in currencies is very important," Suzuki told a
news conference. "We will continue to closely watch currency
market moves and their impact on the economy."
While a weak yen pushes up import costs for some firms and
consumers, it helps exporters, he said.
Japan's wholesale inflation hit a 13-year high in September
as rising global commodity prices and a weak yen pushed up
import costs, putting pressure on corporate margins and raising
the risk of unwanted consumer price hikes.
"I was a bit surprised at the minister's remark, which gave
an impression that he was concerned about a weak yen," said
Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities.
"He probably wanted to signal a message that a weak yen
doesn't make everything rosy as he needed to show a sympathy
towards consumers facing higher import costs ahead of
elections."
That said, no one in the market expected the government to
respond to the yen moves at this stage via measures such as
intervening through yen-buying, he added.
Economy Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said "there's no doubt"
that a weak yen would affect resource-deficient Japan's economy
as it drives up the cost of energy.
He declined to comment further, saying that commenting on
currencies in his capacity could "cause problems".
