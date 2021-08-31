Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Suzuki Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7269   JP3397200001

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

(7269)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suzuki Motor : factory in Hungary to halt production for two weeks due to chip shortage

08/31/2021 | 11:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of a Suzuki car is pictured at Bangkok Auto Salon 2019 in Bangkok,

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Suzuki is going to halt production at its factory in Hungary for two weeks in September due to a global shortage of microchips, a spokesperson from the company told news agency MTI on Tuesday.

The plant in Esztergom will suspend production from Sept. 6-8. Daimler's Mercedes factory in Hungary as well as Audi's Hungarian unit both suspended output earlier this summer due to the semiconductor shortage.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
11:26aSUZUKI MOTOR : factory in Hungary to halt production for two weeks due to chip s..
RE
09:23aMaruti production to halve in September as chip shortage hits India's top car..
RE
08/30MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : CCI Penalises Maruti Suzuki For Indulging In Resale Price ..
AQ
08/30MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : MAIL programme; entries open for 6th cohort
AQ
08/28MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : CCI Finds Maruti Suzuki Guilty Of Resale Price Maintenance
AQ
08/24MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : India antitrust regulator slaps $27 mil. fine on Suzuki su..
AQ
08/23SUZUKI MOTOR : India antitrust body fines Maruti Suzuki $27 million over dealer ..
RE
08/05Suzuki Motor Corporation Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Firs..
CI
08/05Suzuki Motor Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year..
CI
08/05SUZUKI MOTOR : Financial Summary
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 583 B 32 662 M 32 662 M
Net income 2022 176 B 1 603 M 1 603 M
Net cash 2022 564 B 5 137 M 5 137 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 2 310 B 21 017 M 21 055 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 68 739
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Suzuki Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4 725,00 JPY
Average target price 5 576,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Suzuki President & Representative Director
Osamu Honda Representative Director & Technical Supervisor
Toshiaki Hasuike Director, VP, Head-Production & Technology
Kinji Saito Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Takanori Suzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION-1.19%20 880
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION19.82%241 684
VOLKSWAGEN AG31.87%147 878
DAIMLER AG23.90%90 395
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED34.59%75 693
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.08%71 381