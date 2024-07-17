JUL 17, 2024

Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Nakano-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Minako Suzuki; hereafter Suzumo Machinery) has entered into a distributorship with Mongolian company Handyman Service LLC (hereafter Handyman Service; website: https://handy.mn/), that provides risk management and maintenance service for basic infrastructure and machinery for facilities including food factories and restaurants, as well as food processing machinery and materials.

Suzumo Machinery aims to take this opportunity to enrich rice culture around the world, and create new value, with the vision of delivering "delicious and "Heart-warming" of food to people all over the world.

The conclusion of the distributorship agreement with Mongolian Handyman Service LLC

"Contribution to the spread and development of rice culture in Mongolia"Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd. Overseas Business Department Manager Iwao Nakayama

In Mongolia, which is experiencing rapid economic development, demand for rice is rapidly expanding. As living standards have improved, the amount of food consumption including imported food, has increased, and demand for a wide variety of rice-related products has increased. At the same time, there is a need for automation and labor-saving to avoid rising prices due to soaring energy prices and rising labor costs, and food safety, hygiene, and high food quality are also becoming extremely important factors.

One of the major changes in the living environment is that the number of convenience stores, which previously did not exist, has rapidly increased to reach 700 stores in the past three years, leading to an increase in demand for Onigiri, Sushi Roll, Bento box, and other rice-related products. Factories that manufacture food products for convenience stores are unable to keep up with them production, and the need to expand factories or introduce machinery to alleviate the labor shortage has become a major issue. We believe that our company, which has solutions that can automate the production of Japanese food with stable quality, will be able to contribute to the development of rice culture in Mongolia by concluding our first distributorship in Mongolia.

Initiatives with Handyman in Mongolia

A major Japanese beef bowl chain in Mongolia has introduced the Rice Serving machine Fuwarica GST-FBB-CE (overseas specification version) to their new stores.

A convenience store vendor factory has introduced the Sushi Rolling machine (inside-out) SVR-BXA-ET (overseas specification version) and the Safety Sushi Roll cutter SVC-ATC-ET (overseas specification version). The factory currently produces about 3,000 Sushi rolls per day, and is planning to expand the factory and introduce more automated machines.

