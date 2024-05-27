MAY 27, 2024
■FOOMA JAPAN Outline
Exhibition Name : FOOMA JAPAN 2024
Date : June 4 (Tue) to 97(Fri), 2024
Time：10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Venue： Tokyo Big Sight (East Hall 1-8)
Theme：Breakthrough FOOMA
Organizer：The Japan Food Machinery Manufacturers' Association
■SUZUMO Booth Information : East 2 Hall 2M-36
If you are interested in, please contact us by e-mail with writing"FOOMA JAPAN 2024"in the subject.
We will get back to you as soon as possible. We are looking forward to seeing you soon.
Contact: Suzumo Global Business Division
E-Mail: overseas@suzumo.co.jp
