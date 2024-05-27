Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the production and sale of rice processing machines, as well as the manufacture and sale of sanitary materials such as alcohol-based detergents and disinfectants. The Company operates in two business segments. The Rice Cooking Machinery-related segment is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of rice cooking machinery, such as sushi robots and omusubi (rice ball) robots. The Sanitary Materials-related segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of sanitary materials including alcohol-based cleaning agents and bacteria elimination agents, and others.