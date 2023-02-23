Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Suzumo Machinery Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6405   JP3398700009

SUZUMO MACHINERY COMPANY LIMITED

(6405)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:36:12 2023-02-23 pm EST
1087.00 JPY   +0.28%
02/23Suzumo Machinery : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (JGAAP)
PU
2022Suzumo Machinery's Fiscal H1 Profit Falls 20% on Soaring Raw Material Prices, Weak Yen
MT
2022Suzumo Machinery : Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suzumo Machinery : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (JGAAP)

02/23/2023 | 11:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of

the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (JGAAP)

February 10, 2023

Company name:

Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

6405

URL:

https://www.suzumokikou.com/

Representative:

Minako Suzuki, President

Contact:

Toru Shiga, Executive Officer and General Manager of Administration Division

Phone:

+81-3-3993-1371

Scheduled date to file quarterly report:

February 10, 2023

Scheduled date for dividend payment:

-

Supplementary materials for quarterly financial statements:

None

Results briefing to be held:

None

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2022

10,033

14.7

842

-38.0

774

-43.6

548

-43.0

December 31, 2021

8,747

26.1

1,358

114.3

1,372

117.1

963

128.9

(Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31, 2022:

724 million yen (-29.5%)

Nine months ended December 31, 2021:

1,028 million yen (139.4%)

Earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2022

42.50

December 31, 2021

74.68

(Note) The Company split shares of common stock at a ratio of 2 for 1 on August 1, 2022.

Earnings per share are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2022

16,642

13,555

81.3

March 31, 2022

16,416

13,254

80.6

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of December 31, 2022: 13,531 million yen

As of March 31, 2022: 13,236 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

0.00

40.00

40.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

15.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (forecast)

16.00

31.00

(Note 1) Changes in dividend forecast from the most recent announcement: None

(Note 2) The Company split shares of common stock at a ratio of 2 for 1 on August 1, 2022.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, the actual amount of dividends before the stock split is stated. For the fiscal year ending March 2023 (forecast), the amount of dividends after the stock split is stated.

1

3. Consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full-year

13,390

15.8

1,230

-18.9

1,150

-25.5

770

-28.0

59.60

(Note 1) Changes in earnings forecast from the most recent announcement: Yes

(Note 2) The Company split shares of common stock at a ratio of 2 for 1 on August 1, 2022.

Earnings per share are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in a change in the scope of consolidation): None

Newly included:

-

Excluded:

-

  1. Application of special accounting treatment in preparing the quarterly financial statements: Yes
    (Note) For details, please see the attached materials on page 8, "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes; (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Application of special accounting treatment in preparing the quarterly financial statements)."
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards:

None

2)

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4)

Retrospective restatement:

None

  1. Total number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

December 31, 2022:

12,960,000 shares

March 31, 2022:

12,960,000 shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

December 31, 2022:

33,112 shares

March 31, 2022:

56,900 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Nine months ended December 31, 2022:

12,917,415 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2021:

12,898,491 shares

(Note) Company split shares of common stock at a ratio of 2 for 1 on August 1, 2022.

The number of issued shares (common stock) is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

  • The quarterly financial statements are outside the scope of quarterly reviews by certified public accountants and auditing firms.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
    Forward-looking statements in this document, including outlook on future performance, are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that the Company regards as reasonable, and the Company does not in any way guarantee their achievement. Actual results may differ substantially from the projections herein depending on various factors. For the preconditions of and precautions in using the financial results forecast, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information" on page 3 of the Attachment.

2

Contents of Attached Materials

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

2

(1)

Explanation of Business Results

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Condition

3

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Financial Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

4

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

4

(2)

Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

6

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

8

(Notes on going concern assumption)

8

(Notes in the event of significant changes in shareholders' equity)

8

(Application of special accounting treatment in preparing the quarterly financial statements)

8

1

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Explanation of Business Results

In the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022-December 31, 2022), business sentiment in the manufacturing sector deteriorated on an increase in raw material costs, while business sentiment in the non- manufacturing sector improved significantly in consumption-related sectors such as accommodation and food services, reflecting a rapid recovery in inbound demand. Business sentiment was thus polarized. Private consumption continues to be affected by COVID-19, but a significant decline has been avoided due to factors such as a with-COVID lifestyle taking root.

Going forward, the economy is expected to recover as economic activity normalizes, but it is necessary to continue to pay close attention to prices, resource prices, foreign exchange trends, and international developments.

Under these circumstances, during the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, demand for our products remained high as the food service and retail industries, our key customers, further accelerated their mechanization and labor-saving initiatives. Meanwhile, although the semiconductor and material supply shortage has continued to affect our manufacturing activities, improvements have been progressing since the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. In addition, we have continued to expand our supply chain for parts and materials and switch to alternative parts through changes in product design to meet growing demand.

Although Japan entered the eighth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no restrictions on movement as in the seventh wave. Inbound demand has been recovering due to this and the significant easing of entry restrictions since October. On the other hand, the business environment remains difficult for the restaurant and retail industries due to continued high raw material and energy prices and the ongoing labor shortage, but moves to save labor are progressing. By business category, the demand for the Fuwarica rice serving machine continued to increase from restaurants and cafeterias, and the demand for sushi robots from major conveyor-belt sushi chains remained strong. In addition, domestic sales rose year on year since sales from Japan System Project Co., Ltd. (JSP), which joined our group in October 2021, contributed to consolidated results from the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Overseas, product demand has remained firm despite the rising risk of recession, mainly in the US and Europe, due to inflation and tightening of financial conditions. The trend toward mechanization, which replaces human labor with machines, continues to accelerate due to the worsening labor shortage and soaring labor costs in the restaurant and retail industries. Overseas sales were up year on year due to expanding product demand in Southeast Asia as food service demand continued to recover, and continuing strong demand for sushi robot products from restaurant operators and supermarkets in North America.

As a result, net sales for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, were 10,033 million yen (+14.7% YoY). Of the total, domestic sales were 6,707 million yen (+18.0% YoY) and overseas sales were 3,325 million yen (+8.6% YoY).

Summary of results in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Amount of

Percentage

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

change

change

Millions of yen

% of net sales

Millions of yen

% of net sales

Millions of yen

%

Net sales

8,747

100.0

10,033

100.0

1,285

14.7

Domestic

5,685

65.0

6,707

66.9

1,022

18.0

Overseas

3,062

35.0

3,325

33.1

263

8.6

Gross profit

4,294

49.1

4,651

46.4

357

8.3

Operating profit

1,358

15.5

842

8.4

-516

-38.0

Ordinary profit

1,372

15.7

774

7.7

-598

-43.6

2

Profit attributable to owners of parent

963

11.0

548

5.5

-414

-43.0

On the profit front, gross profit rose to 4,651 million yen (+8.3% YoY) due to higher sales, although the cost of sales ratio rose due to higher product material costs and foreign exchange effects related to the elimination of unrealized gains on inventory assets at overseas subsidiaries. Operating profit was down from the same period of the previous year to 842 million yen (-38.0% YoY) due to: increased costs for the company due to the addition of JSP to the group; an increase in packing and transportation costs due to soaring logistics costs; expenses for establishing various systems in anticipation of business growth and aggressive investment in human resources; increases in travel expenses mainly for overseas business trips due to the relaxation of travel restrictions, and exhibition costs; and an increase in SG&A expenses mainly associated with the relocation of the head office. Ordinary profit was down from the same period of the previous year to 774 million yen (-43.6% YoY) due to the decrease in operating profit as well as an equity-method investment loss of 128 million yen, which was recorded as a non-operating expense in consideration of the impact on the company's future results of a decline in operating results at Bluefin Trading LLC, an equity-method affiliate, in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 and an expected decrease in sales to major trading partners. Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased to 548 million yen (-43.0% YoY) due to the decline in ordinary profit, despite an extraordinary gain of 128 million yen on the sale of investment securities from the company's policy shareholdings.

(2) Explanation of Financial Condition

(Assets)

Total assets as of December 31, 2022, increased by 226 million yen to 16,642 million yen from March 31, 2022. This was mainly due to an increase of 543 million yen in property, plant and equipment, 536 million yen in notes and accounts receivable - trade, and 423 million yen in inventories, while cash and deposits decreased by 1,097 million yen.

(Liabilities)

Liabilities as of December 31, 2022, decreased by 74 million yen to 3,087 million yen from March 31, 2022, mainly due to an increase of 189 million yen in accounts payable - trade, and a decrease of 257 million yen in income taxes payable.

(Net assets)

Net assets as of December 31, 2022, increased by 301 million yen to 13,555 million yen from March 31, 2022. This was mainly due to the fact that while retained earnings decreased by 451 million yen due to the payment of dividends, profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 548 million yen, and foreign currency translation adjustment increased by 245 million yen.

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information

The earnings forecast has been revised from that announced on May 13, 2022. For details, please refer to the Revised Earnings Forecast released today (February 10, 2023).

3

Disclaimer

Suzumo Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 04:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUZUMO MACHINERY COMPANY LIMITED
02/23Suzumo Machinery : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal ..
PU
2022Suzumo Machinery's Fiscal H1 Profit Falls 20% on Soaring Raw Material Prices, Weak Yen
MT
2022Suzumo Machinery : Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending Marc..
PU
2022Suzumo Machinery : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Y..
PU
2022Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd Provides Year End Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March..
CI
2022Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter Ended September 30,..
CI
2022Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending ..
CI
2022Suzumo Machinery : Notice of Product Price Revision
PU
2022Suzumo Machinery : will participate in EQUIPHOTEL PARIS 2022 at Paris, France.
PU
2022Suzumo Machinery : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 565 M 85,8 M 85,8 M
Net income 2022 1 070 M 7,94 M 7,94 M
Net cash 2022 8 037 M 59,6 M 59,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 14 013 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 432
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart SUZUMO MACHINERY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suzumo Machinery Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZUMO MACHINERY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Minako Suzuki Manager-Office of the President
Toru Shiga General Manager-Administration
Masami Takahashi Independent Outside Director
Akio Takahashi Independent Outside Director
Toru Taniguchi Senior Managing Director & Head-Overseas Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUZUMO MACHINERY COMPANY LIMITED-4.83%104
NORDSON CORPORATION-6.36%12 634
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.10.43%10 190
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-9.51%9 296
VALMET OYJ24.80%6 144
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA8.79%5 152