Suzumo Machinery : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (JGAAP)

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (JGAAP) February 10, 2023 Company name: Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd. 1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentages indicate year-on-year change) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % December 31, 2022 10,033 14.7 842 -38.0 774 -43.6 548 -43.0 December 31, 2021 8,747 26.1 1,358 114.3 1,372 117.1 963 128.9 (Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31, 2022: 724 million yen (-29.5%) Nine months ended December 31, 2021: 1,028 million yen (139.4%) Earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Nine months ended Yen Yen December 31, 2022 42.50 ― December 31, 2021 74.68 ― (Note) The Company split shares of common stock at a ratio of 2 for 1 on August 1, 2022. Earnings per share are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % December 31, 2022 16,642 13,555 81.3 March 31, 2022 16,416 13,254 80.6 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of December 31, 2022: 13,531 million yen As of March 31, 2022: 13,236 million yen 2. Dividends Annual dividend per share 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter quarter quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 ― 0.00 ― 40.00 40.00 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 ― 15.00 ― Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (forecast) 16.00 31.00 (Note 1) Changes in dividend forecast from the most recent announcement: None (Note 2) The Company split shares of common stock at a ratio of 2 for 1 on August 1, 2022. For the fiscal year ended March 2022, the actual amount of dividends before the stock split is stated. For the fiscal year ending March 2023 (forecast), the amount of dividends after the stock split is stated.

3. Consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (Percentages indicate year-on-year change) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full-year 13,390 15.8 1,230 -18.9 1,150 -25.5 770 -28.0 59.60 (Note 1) Changes in earnings forecast from the most recent announcement: Yes (Note 2) The Company split shares of common stock at a ratio of 2 for 1 on August 1, 2022. Earnings per share are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement 1) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: None 2) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None 3) Changes in accounting estimates: None 4) Retrospective restatement: None Total number of issued shares (common stock) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): December 31, 2022: 12,960,000 shares March 31, 2022: 12,960,000 shares 2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: December 31, 2022: 33,112 shares March 31, 2022: 56,900 shares 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period: Nine months ended December 31, 2022: 12,917,415 shares Nine months ended December 31, 2021: 12,898,491 shares (Note) Company split shares of common stock at a ratio of 2 for 1 on August 1, 2022. The number of issued shares (common stock) is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

Forward-looking statements in this document, including outlook on future performance, are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that the Company regards as reasonable, and the Company does not in any way guarantee their achievement. Actual results may differ substantially from the projections herein depending on various factors. For the preconditions of and precautions in using the financial results forecast, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information" on page 3 of the Attachment. 2

Contents of Attached Materials 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results 2 (1) Explanation of Business Results 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Condition 3 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes 4 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheet 4 (2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 6 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 8 (Notes on going concern assumption) 8 (Notes in the event of significant changes in shareholders' equity) 8 (Application of special accounting treatment in preparing the quarterly financial statements) 8 1

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (1) Explanation of Business Results In the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022-December 31, 2022), business sentiment in the manufacturing sector deteriorated on an increase in raw material costs, while business sentiment in the non- manufacturing sector improved significantly in consumption-related sectors such as accommodation and food services, reflecting a rapid recovery in inbound demand. Business sentiment was thus polarized. Private consumption continues to be affected by COVID-19, but a significant decline has been avoided due to factors such as a with-COVID lifestyle taking root. Going forward, the economy is expected to recover as economic activity normalizes, but it is necessary to continue to pay close attention to prices, resource prices, foreign exchange trends, and international developments. Under these circumstances, during the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, demand for our products remained high as the food service and retail industries, our key customers, further accelerated their mechanization and labor-saving initiatives. Meanwhile, although the semiconductor and material supply shortage has continued to affect our manufacturing activities, improvements have been progressing since the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. In addition, we have continued to expand our supply chain for parts and materials and switch to alternative parts through changes in product design to meet growing demand. Although Japan entered the eighth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no restrictions on movement as in the seventh wave. Inbound demand has been recovering due to this and the significant easing of entry restrictions since October. On the other hand, the business environment remains difficult for the restaurant and retail industries due to continued high raw material and energy prices and the ongoing labor shortage, but moves to save labor are progressing. By business category, the demand for the Fuwarica rice serving machine continued to increase from restaurants and cafeterias, and the demand for sushi robots from major conveyor-belt sushi chains remained strong. In addition, domestic sales rose year on year since sales from Japan System Project Co., Ltd. (JSP), which joined our group in October 2021, contributed to consolidated results from the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Overseas, product demand has remained firm despite the rising risk of recession, mainly in the US and Europe, due to inflation and tightening of financial conditions. The trend toward mechanization, which replaces human labor with machines, continues to accelerate due to the worsening labor shortage and soaring labor costs in the restaurant and retail industries. Overseas sales were up year on year due to expanding product demand in Southeast Asia as food service demand continued to recover, and continuing strong demand for sushi robot products from restaurant operators and supermarkets in North America. As a result, net sales for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, were 10,033 million yen (+14.7% YoY). Of the total, domestic sales were 6,707 million yen (+18.0% YoY) and overseas sales were 3,325 million yen (+8.6% YoY). Summary of results in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 Nine months ended Nine months ended Amount of Percentage December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 change change Millions of yen % of net sales Millions of yen % of net sales Millions of yen % Net sales 8,747 100.0 10,033 100.0 1,285 14.7 Domestic 5,685 65.0 6,707 66.9 1,022 18.0 Overseas 3,062 35.0 3,325 33.1 263 8.6 Gross profit 4,294 49.1 4,651 46.4 357 8.3 Operating profit 1,358 15.5 842 8.4 -516 -38.0 Ordinary profit 1,372 15.7 774 7.7 -598 -43.6 2