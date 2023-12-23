Svam Software Limited announced that Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Rajesh Kumar Vaid as the Additional Director (Category -Independent Director) of the company,with effect from October 30, 2023 on payment of remuneration as may be determined by the board or any of its Committee, from time to time within the maximum limits of remuneration for the Director. Mr. Rajesh Kumar Vaid is having good experience in Financial Sector. Also he is having rich exposure of managing business organization.

He is also having directorship in some other Companies. His experience will help the Company to grow ahead with passage of time. He will play a vital role in formulating business strategies and effective implementation of the same.

He is responsible for the expansion and overall management of the business of Company. His leadership abilities have been instrumental in leading the core team of Company.