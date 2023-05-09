Advanced search
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-09 am EDT
8.700 EUR   -3.33%
Svas Biosana S P A : Approval of consolidated revenues Q1 2023
PU
01:42pSvas Biosana optimistic about future after quarterly revenue increase
AN
05/05Svas has purchased its own shares for approximately EUR75,000
AN
Svas Biosana S p A : Approval of consolidated revenues Q1 2023

05/09/2023 | 01:48pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SVAS BIOSANA

CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

THE COMPANY'S POSITIVE GROWTH TREND HAS CONTINUED IN Q1 WITH CONSOLIDATED

REVENUES AS AT 31 MARCH 2023 OF € 26.4 MILLION WITH A 24.2% YoY INCREASE

Somma Vesuviana (Naples) 9 May 2023 - Svas Biosana S.p.A., (the "Company" or "SVAS") , a leading player in the production and distribution of medical devices for public and private healthcare facilities, and listed on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral trading system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which focuses on small and medium-sized companies with high growth potential, announces that, on today's date, the Board of Directors met and examined the preliminary consolidated turnover as at 31 March 2023 (unaudited), which amounts to € 26.4 million, up by 24.2% on the same period of the previous year (€ 21.3 million).

The results of the individual business units may be summarised as follows:

Business Unit

Turnover as

% of

Turnover as

% of

1Q-23 vs

at 31/03/23

total

at 31/03/22

total

1Q-22

SVAS

4,3

16,2%

5,0

23,3%

-14,0%

FARMEX

8,2

30,8%

7,0

32,6%

17,1%

MEDICAL

2,2

8,3%

2,0

9,3%

10,0%

MARK MEDICAL

8,6

32,3%

7,5

34,9%

14,7%

BORMIA

3,3

12,4%

-

-

-

TOTAL AGGREGATE REVENUES

26,6

100,0%

21,5

100,0%

23,7%

Intra-group revenues

-

0,2

-

0,2

TOTAL CONSOLIDATED REVENUES

26,4

21,3

23,9%

The consolidated turnover as at 31 March 2023 includes revenues of € 3.3 million generated by the Bormia Group, which was acquired on 23 June 2022.

SVAS BIOSANA S.p.A.

Registered Office

Correspondence

Headquarters and

Contacts

Offices

Companies Register of

Via M. Perillo, 34

Post Box 91

Via Trentola, 7

Tel. +390818995411

Naples no. 4543/85

80047

80049

80049

Fax +390818993922

Economic and

San Giuseppe Vesuviano (NA)

Somma Vesuviana (NA)

Somma Vesuviana (NA)

www.svas.it

Administrative Index no.

Tax Code 04720630633

Italy

Italy

Italy

svasbiosana@legalmail.it

VAT no. 01354901215

According to Umberto Perillo, CEO of Svas Biosana S.p.A.: "Another excellent result that consolidates the positive trend and propels the company towards a 2023 of growth. The result achieved confirms the vision set by the management, which is constantly striving to transform the commitments of our ambitious Strategic Plan into numbers".

* * * * * * * *

This press release can be found at Borsa Italiana, at the Company's registered office, and in the Financial Releases section of the company's website www.svas.it.

Svas Biosana uses the eMarket SDIR system, managed by Teleborsa S.r.l., with registered office at Piazza di Priscilla 4, 00199, Rome (www.emarketstorage.com), to disclose regulated information.

* * * * * * * *

Contacts:

SVAS Biosana S.p.A.

Euronext Growth Advisor

Andrea Efficace

Banca Profilo

Group CFO and Investor Relations Manager

Via Cerva 128, Milan

+39 081.8995411

+39 02.584081

a.efficace@svas.it

alessio.muretti@bancaprofilo.it

Investor Relations Advisor

Media Relations Advisor

POLYTEMS HIR

POLYTEMS HIR

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - Silvia MARONGIU

Paolo SANTAGOSTINO

06.69923324-066797849

+393493856585

s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

p.santagostino@polytemshir.it

Specialist

Banca Profilo

+39 02.584081

Svas Biosana manufactures and distributes medical devices in Italy and abroad. Founded in 1972 in Somma Vesuviana (NA) by the Perillo family, SVAS is now an international company with a catalogue of approximately 16,000 own and third party brand products, roughly 390 employees, a Research and Development department, 3 production facilities in Italy and subsidiaries in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia- Herzegovina.

Ticker: ISIN Ordinary Shares: IT0005469264 Ticker: ISIN Warrant SVAS BIOSANA 2021-2024: IT0005469157

Disclaimer

Svas Biosana S.p.A. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 17:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
