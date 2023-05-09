Svas Biosana S p A : Approval of consolidated revenues Q1 2023
05/09/2023 | 01:48pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SVAS BIOSANA
CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023
THE COMPANY'S POSITIVE GROWTH TREND HAS CONTINUED IN Q1 WITH CONSOLIDATED
REVENUES AS AT 31 MARCH 2023 OF € 26.4 MILLION WITH A 24.2% YoY INCREASE
Somma Vesuviana (Naples) 9 May 2023- Svas Biosana S.p.A., (the "Company" or "SVAS") , a leading player in the production and distribution of medical devices for public and private healthcare facilities, and listed on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral trading system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which focuses on small and medium-sized companies with high growth potential, announces that, on today's date, the Board of Directors met and examined the preliminary consolidated turnover as at 31 March 2023 (unaudited), which amounts to € 26.4 million, up by 24.2% on the same period of the previous year (€ 21.3 million).
The results of the individual business units may be summarised as follows:
Business Unit
Turnover as
% of
Turnover as
% of
1Q-23 vs
at 31/03/23
total
at 31/03/22
total
1Q-22
SVAS
4,3
16,2%
5,0
23,3%
-14,0%
FARMEX
8,2
30,8%
7,0
32,6%
17,1%
MEDICAL
2,2
8,3%
2,0
9,3%
10,0%
MARK MEDICAL
8,6
32,3%
7,5
34,9%
14,7%
BORMIA
3,3
12,4%
-
-
-
TOTAL AGGREGATE REVENUES
26,6
100,0%
21,5
100,0%
23,7%
Intra-group revenues
-
0,2
-
0,2
TOTAL CONSOLIDATED REVENUES
26,4
21,3
23,9%
The consolidated turnover as at 31 March 2023 includes revenues of € 3.3 million generated by the Bormia Group, which was acquired on 23 June 2022.
According toUmberto Perillo, CEO of Svas Biosana S.p.A.:"Another excellent result that consolidates the positive trend and propels the company towards a 2023 of growth. The result achieved confirms the vision set by the management, which is constantly striving to transform the commitments of our ambitious Strategic Plan into numbers".
Svas Biosana manufactures and distributes medical devices in Italy and abroad. Founded in 1972 in Somma Vesuviana (NA) by the Perillo family, SVAS is now an international company with a catalogue of approximately 16,000 own and third party brand products, roughly 390 employees, a Research and Development department, 3 production facilities in Italy and subsidiaries in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia- Herzegovina.