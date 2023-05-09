Svas Biosana S p A : Approval of consolidated revenues Q1 2023

PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SVAS BIOSANA

CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

THE COMPANY'S POSITIVE GROWTH TREND HAS CONTINUED IN Q1 WITH CONSOLIDATED

REVENUES AS AT 31 MARCH 2023 OF € 26.4 MILLION WITH A 24.2% YoY INCREASE

Somma Vesuviana (Naples) 9 May 2023 - Svas Biosana S.p.A., (the "Company" or "SVAS") , a leading player in the production and distribution of medical devices for public and private healthcare facilities, and listed on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral trading system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which focuses on small and medium-sized companies with high growth potential, announces that, on today's date, the Board of Directors met and examined the preliminary consolidated turnover as at 31 March 2023 (unaudited), which amounts to € 26.4 million, up by 24.2% on the same period of the previous year (€ 21.3 million).

The results of the individual business units may be summarised as follows:

Business Unit Turnover as % of Turnover as % of 1Q-23 vs at 31/03/23 total at 31/03/22 total 1Q-22 SVAS 4,3 16,2% 5,0 23,3% -14,0% FARMEX 8,2 30,8% 7,0 32,6% 17,1% MEDICAL 2,2 8,3% 2,0 9,3% 10,0% MARK MEDICAL 8,6 32,3% 7,5 34,9% 14,7% BORMIA 3,3 12,4% - - - TOTAL AGGREGATE REVENUES 26,6 100,0% 21,5 100,0% 23,7% Intra-group revenues - 0,2 - 0,2 TOTAL CONSOLIDATED REVENUES 26,4 21,3 23,9%

The consolidated turnover as at 31 March 2023 includes revenues of € 3.3 million generated by the Bormia Group, which was acquired on 23 June 2022.