PRESS RELEASE

BEGINNING OF THE SECOND EXERCISE PERIOD FOR SVAS

BIOSANA WARRANTS 2021-2024

Somma Vesuviana (Naples) 29 June 2023 - Svas Biosana S.p.A. (the Company or SVAS), a leader in the healthcare sector, active in the production and distribution of medical devices intended for public and private healthcare facilities, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, communicates that the Second Exercise Period of the"Svas Biosana Warrants 2021-2024"or the "Warrants"- ISIN code: IT0005469157 - will commence on 3 July 2023.

The holders of the "Svas Biosana Warrants 2021-2024" may apply to exercise them from 3 July 2023 up to and including 31 July 2023; applications must be submitted to the broker adhering to Monte Titoli S.p.A. (Euronext Securities Milan) where the Warrants are deposited.

The Warrant holders may subscribe Svas Biosana S.p.A. newly-issued ordinary shares - ISIN code IT0005469264.

with no par value, admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Milan (the

"Conversion shares"), in the ratio of 1 Conversion share for every Warrant held.

The Warrant exercise price, for the Second Exercise Period, is Euro 16.25 per Conversion share and must be paid in full when submitting the subscription application, with no fees or expenses charged to applicants.

Subscription applications may be made on any bank business day during the Second Exercise Period and must be submitted to the broker adhering to Monte Titoli S.p.A. where the Warrants are deposited.

The Conversion shares subscribed by the Warrant holders in the Second Exercise Period will be made available for trading, via Monte Titoli S.p.A., on the settlement day following the end of the last day of the Exercise Period (31 July 2023) and shall have the same dividend entitlement as that of the Ordinary shares traded on Euronext Growth Milan at the date of issue of the Conversion Shares.

Should the Warrant holders fail to subscribe Conversion shares by the ultimate deadline of 31 July 2023, they will lose the corresponding right for the Second Exercise Period; however, they may exercise the Warrants in the subsequent Exercise Period (i.e., 1 July 2024 - 31 July 2024, included).

For further information, please refer to the Regulation of the "Svas Biosana Warrants 2021-2024" available on the Company's website www.svas.it,Investor Relations / Warrant Regulation section.