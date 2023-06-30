PRESS RELEASE
BEGINNING OF THE SECOND EXERCISE PERIOD FOR SVAS
BIOSANA WARRANTS 2021-2024
Somma Vesuviana (Naples) 29 June 2023 - Svas Biosana S.p.A. (the Company or SVAS), a leader in the healthcare sector, active in the production and distribution of medical devices intended for public and private healthcare facilities, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, communicates that the Second Exercise Period of the"Svas Biosana Warrants 2021-2024"or the "Warrants"- ISIN code: IT0005469157 - will commence on 3 July 2023.
The holders of the "Svas Biosana Warrants 2021-2024" may apply to exercise them from 3 July 2023 up to and including 31 July 2023; applications must be submitted to the broker adhering to Monte Titoli S.p.A. (Euronext Securities Milan) where the Warrants are deposited.
The Warrant holders may subscribe Svas Biosana S.p.A. newly-issued ordinary shares - ISIN code IT0005469264.
- with no par value, admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Milan (the
"Conversion shares"), in the ratio of 1 Conversion share for every Warrant held.
The Warrant exercise price, for the Second Exercise Period, is Euro 16.25 per Conversion share and must be paid in full when submitting the subscription application, with no fees or expenses charged to applicants.
Subscription applications may be made on any bank business day during the Second Exercise Period and must be submitted to the broker adhering to Monte Titoli S.p.A. where the Warrants are deposited.
The Conversion shares subscribed by the Warrant holders in the Second Exercise Period will be made available for trading, via Monte Titoli S.p.A., on the settlement day following the end of the last day of the Exercise Period (31 July 2023) and shall have the same dividend entitlement as that of the Ordinary shares traded on Euronext Growth Milan at the date of issue of the Conversion Shares.
Should the Warrant holders fail to subscribe Conversion shares by the ultimate deadline of 31 July 2023, they will lose the corresponding right for the Second Exercise Period; however, they may exercise the Warrants in the subsequent Exercise Period (i.e., 1 July 2024 - 31 July 2024, included).
For further information, please refer to the Regulation of the "Svas Biosana Warrants 2021-2024" available on the Company's website www.svas.it,Investor Relations / Warrant Regulation section.
SVAS BIOSANA S.p.A.
Registered Office
Correspondence
Headquarters and Offices
Contacts
Companies Register of
Via M. Perillo, 34
Post Box 91
Via Trentola, 7
Tel. +390818995411
Naples no. 4543/85
80047
80049
80049
Fax +390818993922
Economic and
San Giuseppe Vesuviano (NA)
Somma Vesuviana (NA)
Somma Vesuviana (NA)
www.svas.it
Administrative Index no.
393065
Tax Code 04720630633
Italy
Italy
Italy
svasbiosana@legalmail.it
VAT no. 01354901215
Svas Biosana manufactures and distributes medical devices in Italy and abroad. Founded in 1972 in Somma Vesuviana (NA) by the Perillo family, SVAS is now an international company with a catalogue of approximately 16,000 own and third party brand products, roughly 390 employees, a Research and Development department, 3 production facilities in Italy and subsidiaries in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Ticker: ISIN Ordinary Shares: IT0005469264 Ticker: ISIN Warrant SVAS BIOSANA 2021-2024: IT0005469157
