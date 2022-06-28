Svas Biosana S p A : MID Small Virtual

TAKES PART IN THE THIRD EDITION OF "MID & SMALL VIRTUAL 2022"
TO MEET WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
Somma Vesuviana (Naples) 28 June 2022- Svas Biosana S.p.A., ("the Company" or "SVAS", a leading player in the production and distribution of medical devices for public and private healthcare facilities, and listed on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral trading system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which focuses on small and medium-sized companies with high growth potential - reports that on 2022 June, it will be taking part in the third edition of the Mid & Small Conference, Virtual Edition 2022.
The Conference, which is organised by Virgilio IR in a partnership with CDR Communication - and sponsored by BANCA AKROS, BANCA PROFILO, BPER BANCA and CFO SIM - will take place on-line on Tuesday 28, Wednesday 29 and Thursday, 30 June 2022.
"Participation in the Mid & Small Conference Virtual Edition 2022 provides an opportunity to meet with institutional investors" -Umberto Perillo, CEO of Svas, declares - "We are proud to share and update the
market with the results recorded for Q1 2022 and our Group's recent acquisition, as well as to present our
growth prospects".
The institutional presentation will be made available on the day of the event in the Investor Relations / Presentations section of the Company's website.
Contacts:
SVAS Biosana S.p.A.
Euronext Growth Advisor
Andrea Efficace
Banca Profilo
CFO Group and Investor Relations Manager
Via Cerva 128, Milan
+39 081.8995411
+39 02.584081
a.efficace@svas.it
alessio.muretti@bancaprofilo.it
SVAS BIOSANA S.p.A.
Registered Office
Correspondence
Headquarters and
Contacts
Offices
Companies Register of
Via M. Perillo, 34
Post Box 91
Via Trentola, 7
Tel. +390818995411
Naples no. 4543/85
80047
80049
80049
Fax +390818993922
Economic and
San Giuseppe Vesuviano (NA)
Somma Vesuviana (NA)
Somma Vesuviana (NA)
www.svas.it
Administrative Index no.
Tax Code 04720630633
Italy
Italy
Italy
svasbiosana@legalmail.it
VAT no. 01354901215
Investor Relations Advisor
Media Relations Advisor
POLYTEMS HIR
POLYTEMS HIR
Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - Silvia MARONGIU
Paolo SANTAGOSTINO
06.69923324-066797849
+393493856585
s.marongiu@polytemshir.it
p.santagostino@polytemshir.it
Specialist
Banca Profilo
+39 02.584081
Svas Biosana manufactures and distributes medical devices in Italy and abroad. Founded in 1972 in Somma Vesuviana (NA) by the Perillo family, SVAS is now an international company with a catalogue of approximately 16,000 own and third party brand products, roughly 370 employees, a Research and Development department, 3 production facilities in Italy and subsidiaries in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia- Herzegovina.