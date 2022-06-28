Svas Biosana S p A : MID Small Virtual

PRESS RELEASE

SVAS BIOSANA S.p.A.

TAKES PART IN THE THIRD EDITION OF "MID & SMALL VIRTUAL 2022"

TO MEET WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

Somma Vesuviana (Naples) 28 June 2022 - Svas Biosana S.p.A., ("the Company" or "SVAS", a leading player in the production and distribution of medical devices for public and private healthcare facilities, and listed on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral trading system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which focuses on small and medium-sized companies with high growth potential - reports that on 2022 June, it will be taking part in the third edition of the Mid & Small Conference, Virtual Edition 2022.

The Conference, which is organised by Virgilio IR in a partnership with CDR Communication - and sponsored by BANCA AKROS, BANCA PROFILO, BPER BANCA and CFO SIM - will take place on-line on Tuesday 28, Wednesday 29 and Thursday, 30 June 2022.

"Participation in the Mid & Small Conference Virtual Edition 2022 provides an opportunity to meet with institutional investors" - Umberto Perillo, CEO of Svas, declares - "We are proud to share and update the

market with the results recorded for Q1 2022 and our Group's recent acquisition, as well as to present our

growth prospects".

The institutional presentation will be made available on the day of the event in the Investor Relations / Presentations section of the Company's website.

* * * * * *

This press release can be found at Borsa Italiana, at the Company's registered office, and in the Investor Relations/Financial Press Releases section of the website www.svas.it. Svas Biosana uses the eMarket SDIR system, managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A., with registered office at Foro Buonaparte 10, Milan (www.emarketstorage.com), to disclose regulated information.

Contacts:

SVAS Biosana S.p.A. Euronext Growth Advisor Andrea Efficace Banca Profilo CFO Group and Investor Relations Manager Via Cerva 128, Milan +39 081.8995411 +39 02.584081 a.efficace@svas.it alessio.muretti@bancaprofilo.it