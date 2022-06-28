Log in
    SVS   IT0005469264

SVAS BIOSANA S.P.A.

(SVS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:14 2022-06-28 am EDT
11.66 EUR   +0.87%
06/23SVAS BIOSANA S P A : Bormia closing transaction
PU
06/23Svas Biosana S.p.A. completed the acquisition of a 75% stake in the Bormia, trgovina in storitve, d.o.o.
CI
05/17Svas Biosana S.p.A. agreed to acquire 75% stake in the Bormia, trgovina in storitve, d.o.o for EUR 4.8 million.
CI
Svas Biosana S p A : MID Small Virtual

06/28/2022 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

SVAS BIOSANA S.p.A.

TAKES PART IN THE THIRD EDITION OF "MID & SMALL VIRTUAL 2022"

TO MEET WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

Somma Vesuviana (Naples) 28 June 2022 - Svas Biosana S.p.A., ("the Company" or "SVAS", a leading player in the production and distribution of medical devices for public and private healthcare facilities, and listed on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral trading system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which focuses on small and medium-sized companies with high growth potential - reports that on 2022 June, it will be taking part in the third edition of the Mid & Small Conference, Virtual Edition 2022.

The Conference, which is organised by Virgilio IR in a partnership with CDR Communication - and sponsored by BANCA AKROS, BANCA PROFILO, BPER BANCA and CFO SIM - will take place on-line on Tuesday 28, Wednesday 29 and Thursday, 30 June 2022.

"Participation in the Mid & Small Conference Virtual Edition 2022 provides an opportunity to meet with institutional investors" - Umberto Perillo, CEO of Svas, declares - "We are proud to share and update the

market with the results recorded for Q1 2022 and our Group's recent acquisition, as well as to present our

growth prospects".

The institutional presentation will be made available on the day of the event in the Investor Relations / Presentations section of the Company's website.

* * * * * *

This press release can be found at Borsa Italiana, at the Company's registered office, and in the Investor Relations/Financial Press Releases section of the website www.svas.it. Svas Biosana uses the eMarket SDIR system, managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A., with registered office at Foro Buonaparte 10, Milan (www.emarketstorage.com), to disclose regulated information.

Contacts:

SVAS Biosana S.p.A.

Euronext Growth Advisor

Andrea Efficace

Banca Profilo

CFO Group and Investor Relations Manager

Via Cerva 128, Milan

+39 081.8995411

+39 02.584081

a.efficace@svas.it

alessio.muretti@bancaprofilo.it

Investor Relations Advisor

Media Relations Advisor

POLYTEMS HIR

POLYTEMS HIR

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - Silvia MARONGIU

Paolo SANTAGOSTINO

06.69923324-066797849

+393493856585

s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

p.santagostino@polytemshir.it

Specialist

Banca Profilo

+39 02.584081

Svas Biosana manufactures and distributes medical devices in Italy and abroad. Founded in 1972 in Somma Vesuviana (NA) by the Perillo family, SVAS is now an international company with a catalogue of approximately 16,000 own and third party brand products, roughly 370 employees, a Research and Development department, 3 production facilities in Italy and subsidiaries in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia- Herzegovina.

Ticker: ISIN Ordinary Shares: IT0005469264 Ticker: ISIN Warrant SVAS BIOSANA 2021-2024: IT0005469157

Financials
Sales 2021 81,1 M 86,0 M 86,0 M
Net income 2021 2,90 M 3,08 M 3,08 M
Net Debt 2021 16,8 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64,7 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SVAS BIOSANA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Svas Biosana S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVAS BIOSANA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,56 €
Average target price 16,40 €
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Umberto Perillo Managing Director & Executive Director
Andrea Efficace Financial Director & Manager-Investor Relations
Filippo Maraniello Chairman
Antonio Finocchi Ghersi Independent Director
Luigi Gatta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVAS BIOSANA S.P.A.-25.42%68
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-22.23%191 641
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.79%119 876
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.10%71 528
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.20%33 626
HOYA CORPORATION-30.57%31 948