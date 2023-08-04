PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SVAS BIOSANA EXAMINES

THE CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

GROUP GROWTH TREND CONTINUES WITH DOUBLE DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED

REVENUES OF € 55.0 MILLION (+25.6% YoY)

Somma Vesuviana (Naples Province), 4 August 2023- Svas Biosana S.p.A. (the "Company" or "SVAS"), primary operator in the healthcare sector, active in the production and distribution of medical devices for public and private healthcare facilities, listed on Euronext Growth Milan - multilateral trading system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. dedicated to small and medium-sized companies with high growth potential - announces that the Board of Directors, which met today, examined the non-audited, consolidated revenues as at 30 June 2023, which amounted to € 55.0 million, up 25.6% compared to the same period of the previous year (€ 43.8 million approx.), with a double digit increase in consolidated revenues.

Particularly significant was the increase in the Farmex Business Unit - production and marketing of incontinence aids and cotton products - which grew by 24.3%, and in the Mark Medical Business Unit - marketing of specialised medical devices in Eastern Europe - which increased by 11.3%; these Business Units together account for 63.3% of the Group's total turnover.

The table below summarises the results recorded by the individual business lines:

Business Unit Fatturato al % sul Fatturato al % sul 1H-23 vs 30/06/23 totale 30/06/22 totale 1H-22 SVAS 8,8 15,8% 10,0 22,5% -12,0% FARMEX 17,4 31,3% 14,0 31,5% 24,3% MEDICAL 4,6 8,3% 4,5 10,1% 2,2% MARK MEDICAL 17,8 32,0% 16,0 36,0% 11,3% BORMIA 7,0 12,6% - 0,0% TOTALE RICAVI AGGREGATI 55,6 100,0% 44,5 100,0% 24,9% Ricavi infragruppo - 0,6 - 0,7 TOTALE RICAVI CONSOLIDATI 55,0 43,8 25,6%

The consolidated turnover as at 30 June 2023 includes revenues of € 7.0 million made by the Bormia Group, which was acquired on 23 June 2022.