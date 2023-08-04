PRESS RELEASE
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SVAS BIOSANA EXAMINES
THE CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER AS AT 30 JUNE 2023
GROUP GROWTH TREND CONTINUES WITH DOUBLE DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED
REVENUES OF € 55.0 MILLION (+25.6% YoY)
Somma Vesuviana (Naples Province), 4 August 2023- Svas Biosana S.p.A. (the "Company" or "SVAS"), primary operator in the healthcare sector, active in the production and distribution of medical devices for public and private healthcare facilities, listed on Euronext Growth Milan - multilateral trading system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. dedicated to small and medium-sized companies with high growth potential - announces that the Board of Directors, which met today, examined the non-audited, consolidated revenues as at 30 June 2023, which amounted to € 55.0 million, up 25.6% compared to the same period of the previous year (€ 43.8 million approx.), with a double digit increase in consolidated revenues.
Particularly significant was the increase in the Farmex Business Unit - production and marketing of incontinence aids and cotton products - which grew by 24.3%, and in the Mark Medical Business Unit - marketing of specialised medical devices in Eastern Europe - which increased by 11.3%; these Business Units together account for 63.3% of the Group's total turnover.
The table below summarises the results recorded by the individual business lines:
Business Unit
Fatturato al
% sul
Fatturato al
% sul
1H-23 vs
30/06/23
totale
30/06/22
totale
1H-22
SVAS
8,8
15,8%
10,0
22,5%
-12,0%
FARMEX
17,4
31,3%
14,0
31,5%
24,3%
MEDICAL
4,6
8,3%
4,5
10,1%
2,2%
MARK MEDICAL
17,8
32,0%
16,0
36,0%
11,3%
BORMIA
7,0
12,6%
-
0,0%
TOTALE RICAVI AGGREGATI
55,6
100,0%
44,5
100,0%
24,9%
Ricavi infragruppo
-
0,6
-
0,7
TOTALE RICAVI CONSOLIDATI
55,0
43,8
25,6%
The consolidated turnover as at 30 June 2023 includes revenues of € 7.0 million made by the Bormia Group, which was acquired on 23 June 2022.
Umberto Perillo, CEO of Svas Biosana S.p.A., said: "We are very pleased with the growth recorded in the first half of the year. We are proud of the Group's solidity and the favourable prospects for the current and coming years. The great work by management has contributed greatly to the results achieved, and this will be even more the case for the future development."
* * * * * * * *
This press release can be found at Borsa Italiana, at the Company's registered office, and in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section of the website www.svas.it.
For the dissemination of regulated information, Svas Biosana makes use of the eMarket SDIR circuit, managed by Teleborsa S.r.l., with head office in Piazza di Priscilla 4, 00199 Rome (www.emarketstorage.com).
* * * * * * * *
Svas Biosana manufactures and distributes medical devices in Italy and abroad. Founded in 1972 in Somma Vesuviana (NA) by the Perillo family, SVAS is now an international company with a catalogue of approximately 16,000 own and third party brand products, roughly 350 employees, a Research and Development department, 3 production facilities in Italy and subsidiaries in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia- Herzegovina.
Ticker: ISIN Ordinary Shares: IT0005469264 Ticker: ISIN Warrant SVAS BIOSANA 2021-2024: IT0005469157
