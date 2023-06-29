(Alliance News) - Svas Biosana Spa announced Thursday that the second

exercise period for Svas Biosana 2021-2024 warrants.

Warrant holders will be able to subscribe for Svas Biosana ordinary shares in the ratio of one compendium share for each warrant held until July 31, 2023.

The exercise price of the warrants, with respect to the second exercise period, is EUR16.25 per compendium share.

Svas Biosana's stock on Thursday closed flat at EUR7.60 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

