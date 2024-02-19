February 19, 2024 at 08:58 am EST

(Alliance News) - Svas Biosana Spa reported Friday that it purchased 3,409 shares between Feb. 12 and

Feb. 16.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR8.0797 for a total value of EUR27,515.44.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 241,468 of its own shares, or 4.3 percent of the share capital.

Svas Biosana is in the red by 0.3 percent at EUR7.86 per share.

