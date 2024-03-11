(Alliance News) - Svas Biosana Spa announced Friday that it purchased 2,154 of its own shares during the period from March 4 to March 8.

The shares were taken over at an average gross price of about EUR8.2415 for a total value of EUR17,752.24.

As a result of these purchases, the company now holds 249,362 of its own shares, or about 4.5 percent of the share capital.

Svas Biosana's stock closed Friday up 2.4 percent at EUR8.40 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.