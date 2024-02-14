(Alliance News) - Svas Biosana Spa on Wednesday reported preliminary consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2023 of EUR118.2 million, up 22 percent from consolidated revenues of EUR97.2 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022.

The 2023 revenues include EUR16.0 million realized by the Bormia Group, which was acquired on June 23, 2022. Bormia's revenues for the first half of 2022, which were not included in group revenues as of December 31, 2022, amounted to EUR6.5 million.

Svas Biosana's stock closed Wednesday in the green by 4.0 percent at EUR8.38 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

