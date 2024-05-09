(Alliance News) - Svas Biosana Spa on Thursday reported that it closed the first quarter with consolidated revenues of EUR28.6 million from EUR26.4 million as of March 31, 2023, marking an increase of 8.3 percent.

Umberto Perillo, CEO of Svas Biosana, commented, "The increase in revenues in the first quarter 2024 represents a positive but expected result. The growth trend continues and the long-planned strategic choices are confirmed."

"The commercial result recorded in the first quarter is, once again, the result of the joint efforts of all the people who, on a daily basis, work with efficiency and passion. We look to the future with optimism, aware of our professionalism and the challenges ahead."

On Thursday, Svas Biosana closed 0.6 percent in the red at EUR8.05 per share.

