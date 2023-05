(Alliance News) - Svas Biosana Spa has announced that it has launched a new program to buy back its own ordinary shares.

The purchases may be for a maximum of ordinary shares, with no indication of par value, equal to 20 percent of the share capital and may be made for a maximum purchased value of EUR1.5 million.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

