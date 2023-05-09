Svas Biosana optimistic about future after quarterly revenue increase

(Alliance News) - Svas Biosana Spa reported Tuesday that first quarter revenues rose to EUR26.4 million from EUR21.3 million in the same period last year.

Umberto Perillo, chief executive officer of Svas Biosana, said, "Another excellent result that consolidates the positive trend and projects the company towards a 2023 of growth. The result achieved confirms the vision of management, which is constantly committed to translating the assumptions of our ambitious strategic plan into numbers."

Svas Biosana's stock closed Tuesday down 3.3 percent at EUR8.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

