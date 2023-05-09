Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Svas Biosana S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   IT0005469264

SVAS BIOSANA S.P.A.

(SVS)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-09 am EDT
8.700 EUR   -3.33%
01:48pSvas Biosana S P A : Approval of consolidated revenues Q1 2023
PU
01:42pSvas Biosana optimistic about future after quarterly revenue increase
AN
05/05Svas has purchased its own shares for approximately EUR75,000
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Svas Biosana optimistic about future after quarterly revenue increase

05/09/2023 | 01:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Svas Biosana Spa reported Tuesday that first quarter revenues rose to EUR26.4 million from EUR21.3 million in the same period last year.

Umberto Perillo, chief executive officer of Svas Biosana, said, "Another excellent result that consolidates the positive trend and projects the company towards a 2023 of growth. The result achieved confirms the vision of management, which is constantly committed to translating the assumptions of our ambitious strategic plan into numbers."

Svas Biosana's stock closed Tuesday down 3.3 percent at EUR8.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about SVAS BIOSANA S.P.A.
01:48pSvas Biosana S P A : Approval of consolidated revenues Q1 2023
PU
01:42pSvas Biosana optimistic about future after quarterly revenue increase
AN
05/05Svas has purchased its own shares for approximately EUR75,000
AN
04/21Svas Biosana continues buybacks and purchases 2,000 treasury shares
AN
04/19Svas Biosana S P A : Approval of the financial statements at 31 December 2022
PU
04/18Squares bullish; banks act as locomotive
AN
04/17Svas Biosana goes ahead with buybacks of its own ordinary shares
AN
04/14Svas Biosana closes 2022 with rising profit; margins good
AN
04/14European stock exchanges in green; Mib above 27,700
AN
04/14Europeans up; traders optimistic for U.S. PPI drop
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 97,3 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2022 4,50 M 4,93 M 4,93 M
Net Debt 2022 21,5 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 50,1 M 55,2 M 54,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 390
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart SVAS BIOSANA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Svas Biosana S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVAS BIOSANA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,00 €
Average target price 17,40 €
Spread / Average Target 93,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Umberto Perillo Managing Director & Executive Director
Andrea Efficace Financial Director & Manager-Investor Relations
Filippo Maraniello Chairman
Antonio Finocchi Ghersi Independent Director
Luigi Gatta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVAS BIOSANA S.P.A.-8.16%55
ABBOTT LABORATORIES1.34%192 849
MEDTRONIC PLC15.88%119 991
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.10%71 430
DEXCOM, INC.6.13%46 586
HOYA CORPORATION18.58%39 507
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer