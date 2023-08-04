(Alliance News) - Svas Biosana Spa reported Friday that it closed the first half of the year with revenues of EUR55.0 million compared to EUR44.5 million in the same period last year.

Among the businesses, Svas saw revenues drop to EUR8.8 million from EUR10.0 million, but everything else is growing: Farmex posted an increase in revenues to EUR17.4 million from EUR14.0 million; Medical to EUR4.6 million from EUR4.5 million; Mark Medical to EUR17.8 million from EUR16.0 million; and Bormia--taken over in June last year--reported revenues of EUR7.0 million.

Umberto Perillo, CEO of Svas Biosana, said, "We are very pleased with the growth recorded in the first half of the year. We look with pride at the group's solidity and favorable outlook for the current and next year. The great work done by management has contributed greatly to the results achieved and will be even more so for future development."

Svas Biosana's stock closed Friday up 2.4 percent to EUR8.44 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

