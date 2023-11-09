(Alliance News) - Svas Biosana Spa reported Thursday that its revenues grew to EUR81.6 million from EUR69.5 million in the same period last year.

It continued, also in the third quarter, the significant growth of the Farmex business unit - production and marketing of incontinence aids and cotton products, up 21 percent year-on-year, and of the Mark Medical business unit - marketing of specialized medical devices in Eastern Europe, up 11 percent year-on-year; business units that together account for 63.9 percent of the group's total revenues.

Consolidated revenues for the first nine months include EUR11.2 million in revenues from the Bormia group acquired in June 2022. This is compared with the revenue figure for only three months of 2022 from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022.

Umberto Perillo, managing director of Svas Biosana, said, "Revenues for the first nine months confirm the goodness of the group's strategic choices and the prospects for development both in Italy and in the foreign markets where we operate. We are creating a solid foundation on which to base future results and increasingly ambitious goals."

Svas Biosana's stock closed Thursday at par at EUR7.20 per share.

