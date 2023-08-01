(Alliance News) - Svas Biosana Spa announced Tuesday that during the second exercise period of Svas Biosana 2021-2024 warrants ended July 31, no requests were received to exercise the warrants.

As a result, no newly issued SVAS Biosana shares have been subscribed, and as of the current date there are 920,000 Warrants outstanding, corresponding to the entirety of the securities issued at the IPO, which can be exercised during the third exercise period, which runs from July 1, 2024 to July 31, 2024.

Svas Biosana's stock closed Tuesday unchanged at EUR8.36 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.