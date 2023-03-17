Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
03/17China cuts reserve ratio given domestic pressures, overseas risks - state media
RE
03/17Pacific Western Bank faced 'elevated' withdrawals after bank failures
RE
03/17U.S. FDIC weighs backstop on bank auctions to attract smaller peers - source
RE
BILLIONAIRE DAVID TEPPER MAKES WAGER ON SILICON VALLEY BANK DEBT…

03/17/2023 | 07:49pm EDT
BILLIONAIRE DAVID TEPPER MAKES WAGER ON SILICON VALLEY BANK DEBT - FT


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 476 M - -
Net income 2023 -786 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,45x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 227,00 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.50%384 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.53%231 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%223 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 613
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.82%148 440