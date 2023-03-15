Bain Capital's Connaughton says SVB fallout will weigh on banks

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Bain Capital's
co-managing partner, John Connaughton, told Reuters on Wednesday
that the fallout from SVB Financial Group's collapse
will weigh on banks that have already retrenched from lending.
Connaughton said private equity firms like Bain have been
turning to peers with direct lending arms to secure debt for
deals because traditional bank financing has become scarcer as
banks adjust to the quick rise in interest rates. This is
despite debt from direct lenders being significantly more
expensive than bank financing.
While the banking sector is strong enough to withstand SVB's
failure, the lender's collapse will add to the caution that
banks have been showing, Connaughton said in a Reuters Newsmaker
interview.
"The questions that are getting raised about Silicon Valley
Bank are, 'Where is the liability and asset matching ... Where
does that all sit and what liquidity concerns are out there?'"
Connaughton said.
Connaughton said the cost of typical debt financing for
private equity firms doing deals had jumped from between 5% and
6% to between 8% and 10%, while equity checks had also jumped.
He added that Bain's return expectations on deals remained
the same, partly because earnings at its portfolio of companies
grew by 15% last year.
"Unlike the public market, which increasingly paid a higher
and higher price, we did pay some higher prices, but when we
underwrote a deal, we underwrote it to a five-year plan where
exit multiples will normalize," Connaughton said.
Founded in 1984, Boston-based Bain Capital has grown into
one of the world's largest investment firms with more than $160
billion in assets under management spread across private equity,
credit, real estate, venture capital, life sciences and
cryptocurrency and blockchain investments.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York
Editing by Anna Driver and Matthew Lewis)