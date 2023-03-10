Bank of England puts UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank into resolution - FT

March 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England has moved to put the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank, the biggest unit of SVB Financial Group, into resolution after it applied for 1.8 billion pounds ($2.17 billion) of liquidity as its parent company collapsed, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The Prudential Regulation Authority, which oversees the bank's UK arm, believes it cannot be a viable standalone operation following SVB's takeover by U.S. regulators. ($1 = 0.8314 pounds) (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)