  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
05:58pInflation data on deck for markets hit by worries about Fed, banks
RE
05:52pAfter Silicon Valley Bank's shutdown, uninsured depositors face tense wait
RE
05:50pRoku says $487 mln held in deposits with Silicon Valley Bank
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of England puts UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank into resolution - FT

03/10/2023 | 05:21pm EST
March 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England has moved to put the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank, the biggest unit of SVB Financial Group, into resolution after it applied for 1.8 billion pounds ($2.17 billion) of liquidity as its parent company collapsed, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The Prudential Regulation Authority, which oversees the bank's UK arm, believes it cannot be a viable standalone operation following SVB's takeover by U.S. regulators. ($1 = 0.8314 pounds) (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
05:58pInflation data on deck for markets hit by worries about Fed, banks
RE
05:52pAfter Silicon Valley Bank's shutdown, uninsured depositors face tense wait
RE
05:50pRoku says $487 mln held in deposits with Silicon Valley Bank
RE
05:32pRoblox says 5% of $3 bln in cash and securities with Silicon Valley Bank
RE
05:21pBank of England puts UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank into resolution - FT
RE
05:12pAppetite for Equities Declines Amid Jobs Report, Banking Sell-Off
MT
05:06pSolar firms Sunnova and Sunrun shed light on exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
RE
04:49pTSX falls to 2-month low as contagion fear hits bank stocks
RE
04:46pNasdaq Halts SVB Financial Group
AQ
04:43pWall St sinks on jitters about banks after mixed jobs report
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 677 M - -
Net income 2023 301 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 259,58 $
Spread / Average Target 145%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP16.38%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.76%383 637
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.79%244 437
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%214 907
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.23%159 633
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%156 042