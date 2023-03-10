Bank of England puts UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank into resolution - FT

March 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England has moved to
put the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank, the biggest unit of SVB
Financial Group, into resolution after it applied for
1.8 billion pounds ($2.17 billion) of liquidity as its parent
company collapsed, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The Prudential Regulation Authority, which oversees the
bank's UK arm, believes it cannot be a viable standalone
operation following SVB's takeover by U.S. regulators.
($1 = 0.8314 pounds)
