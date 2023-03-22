Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
03/22Bank of Korea says non-bank firms face stress from weak property market
RE
03/22Dollar slips as Fed outlook shifts
RE
03/22Inflation shock puts Bank of England on course to raise rates again
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Korea says non-bank firms face stress from weak property market

03/22/2023 | 10:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's financial firms have a low contagion risk from troubles at U.S. and Swiss banks, but some non-bank firms are facing increased stress from the sluggish property market, its central bank said in a report on Thursday.

South Korean banks have low exposure to risky assets and have been under strict supervision, with the ratio of debt and equity securities standing at 18% of total assets, compared with 57% at the recently bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank, it said.

The sluggish real estate market, however, poses an increased risk for some non-bank financial firms as their exposure to property development-linked lending rose sharply in recent years, the Bank of Korea said in the scheduled report.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
03/22Bank of Korea says non-bank firms face stress from weak property market
RE
03/22Dollar slips as Fed outlook shifts
RE
03/22Inflation shock puts Bank of England on course to raise rates again
RE
03/22FDIC delays bid deadline for Silicon Valley Private Bank to Friday
RE
03/22FDIC delays bid deadline for Silicon Valley Private Bank - Bloomberg News
RE
03/22FDIC Delays Bid Deadline For Silicon Valley Private Bank - Bloomberg News
RE
03/22The federal deposit insurance corp. has moved the bid deadline t…
RE
03/22Fed's Powell: SVB management 'failed badly,' need changes to bank oversight
RE
03/22Financials Down as Fed Fails to Assuage Regional Bank Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
03/22Stocks, bond yields fall as Fed, with eye on inflation, signals pause
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 476 M - -
Net income 2023 -786 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,45x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 227,00 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.65%384 255
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.68%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%220 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.81%145 342
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer