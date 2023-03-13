Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
01:41aNazara Technologies' Two Subsidiaries Hold Nearly $8 Million Cash Balance in Silicon Valley Bank
MT
01:34aBank rescue leaves Fed in a rate bind
RE
01:34aJapan's benchmark yield slides to 3-month low as SVB spooks investors
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank rescue leaves Fed in a rate bind

03/13/2023 | 01:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole

So, U.S. authorities have ridden to the rescue of the financial system, generating the biggest rally in short-term bonds in decades amid talk the Federal Reserve might not hike rates at all next week given the stakes at play.

The Asian day began with a bang when the Treasury and Fed announced they would cover all depositors at SVB, not just those under the $250,000 insurance cap, although share and bond holders would get no help.

The same went for depositors at New-York based SignatureBank which was wrapped up over the weekend - marking the second- and third-largest failures in U.S. banking history.

They also announced a new acronym - the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) - which will lend for up to one year to any federally insured bank that is eligible for discount window access, in return for eligible collateral including Treasuries and agency securities.

Crucially, the collateral will be valued at par, with no haircut, meaning banks can use bonds that are trading below book value without having to realise any losses.

This was not a blanket guarantee for uninsured depositors, but the hope is clearly that it will prevent runs on other institutions.

It was enough to spark a rally in U.S. stock futures, but banking stocks were still under pressure across Asia with Japan's bank index down almost 5%.

Given the strain on the U.S. banking system, investors were also wondering whether the Fed would really risk hiking interest rates by an outsized 50 basis points next week.

Goldman Sachs came right out and predicted a pause, although it still foresees hikes in May, June and July.

Fed fund futures duly extended an early surge to completely price out the chance of 50 basis points, when this time last week it was priced at 72%.

Yields on two-year Treasuries dived 19 basis points to 4.40%, and got as low as 4.34% at one stage. That brought the fall since Thursday to an astounding 66 basis points, the biggest three-session decline since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

That was a drag for the dollar, while lifting the euro above $1.0700 resistance to a four-week high.

The move was contagious with markets now wagering Australia's central bank will pause in April, while lengthening the odds on a hike by the Bank of England.

The ECB is still expected to go 50 basis points this week, but it will have to at least acknowledge the risks to financial stability, which could make it a dovish hike.

This also promises to seriously complicate the market reaction to U.S. CPI data on Tuesday, where an upside surprise would put the Fed between a rock and a hard place.

It was notable that yields on long-dated Treasuries actually rose in Asia, perhaps signalling concerns that a constrained Fed would result in inflation staying higher for longer.

Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:

- Member of the ECB's Executive Board Fabio Panetta participates in Eurogroup meeting in Brussels

- President Joe Biden will address the banking crisis and maybe flag proposals for tougher regulations

(By Wayne Cole; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.09% 0.62115 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.41% 0.66603 Delayed Quote.-3.29%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.04% 1.12979 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.30% 1.2109 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.10% 0.679477 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.27% 0.72814 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.35% 1.07182 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.58% 0.011392 Delayed Quote.1.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.01221 Delayed Quote.0.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.54% 0.61928 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.35% 0.932992 Delayed Quote.1.10%
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
01:41aNazara Technologies' Two Subsidiaries Hold Nearly $8 Million Cash Balance in Silicon Va..
MT
01:34aBank rescue leaves Fed in a rate bind
RE
01:34aJapan's benchmark yield slides to 3-month low as SVB spooks investors
RE
01:28aCatapult Group International Says No Banking Relationship With Silicon Valley Bank
MT
01:25aMETALS-London copper near 1-week high on soft dollar, China demand
RE
01:25aRedbubble Flags Over AU$1 Million Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
MT
01:23aShanghai Pudong Development Bank Says JV with Silicon Valley Bank Not Affected By US Le..
MT
01:09aJPMorgan, PNC among suitors for SVB Financial in deal excluding SVB Bank - Axios
RE
12:50aUS stock futures, bonds rally as markets flirt with Fed pause
RE
12:45aBitcoin, USDC stablecoin rally after US intervenes on SVB
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 595 M - -
Net income 2023 -29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 248,03 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.39%156 914