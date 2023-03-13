Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
03:27pSoybean Futures Slide as Market Uncertainty Swirls -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:12pFed: Details on which banks use new facility released a year after it ends
RE
03:10pMorgan Stanley, BlackRock funds among those exposed to regional bank failures
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank shares plunge on contagion fears; precious metals rally

03/13/2023 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Updates throughout with fresh prices, new market comment)

*

Traders amend rate hike expectations, buoying Wall Street

*

Europe's bank shares slump 6% in biggest fall in over a year

*

Short-term Treasury yields drop

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Global bank shares and short-dated U.S. Treasury yields plunged on Monday as concerns over fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank lingered despite action from regulators.

The U.S. dollar also fell. Gold and silver prices rallied on safe-haven buying.

Bond markets saw a repricing of rate hike bets, with rising expectations for a pause in rate hikes or a lower rate hike pulling Wall Street shares back from earlier losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 139.65 points, or 0.44%, to 32,049.29, the climbed 24.19 points, or 0.61%, to 3,885.25 and the gained 152.12 points, or 1.37%, to 11,291.01 by 2:27 p.m. EDT (1827 GMT).

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 nations, gained 0.11%.

European stocks logged their steepest one-day fall this year, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index closing down 2.3%.

Europe's bank index slumped nearly 6% after shedding 3.8% on Friday. HSBC's London listed dropped after it said it would acquire the UK subsidiary of stricken Silicon Valley Bank for the token amount of 1 pound ($1.21).

Shares of U.S. regional banks slumped, led by losses in First Republic Bank <FRC.N >as news of fresh financing failed to assuage bank contagion fears.

Swiss financial regulator FINMA on Monday said it was seeking to identify any potential contagion risks for the country's banks and insurers.

Over the weekend, the Fed and U.S. Treasury announced measures to stabilise the banking system and said depositors at SVB would have access to their deposits on Monday.

The Fed also said it would make additional funding available through a new "Bank Term Funding Program", which would offer loans up to one year to depository institutions, backed by Treasuries and other assets these institutions hold.

"We are seeing a classic flight to safety," said Tom Caddick managing director at Nedgroup Investments. "Higher interest rates and a slowing economy was always going to bite."

U.S. authorities have also taken over New York-based Signature Bank, the second bank failure in a matter of days.

Analysts said it was crucial the Fed would accept collateral at par rather than marking to market, allowing banks to borrow funds without having to sell assets at a loss.

HEADACHE FOR THE FED

Traders no longer expect a rate hike of 50 basis points by the Federal Reserve next week and the current projection is for a 25-basis-point move, with some even expecting no hike at all, making gold, which does not yield interest, more attractive.

"A lot of these Fed members are doves at heart, and there is still a good amount of inflation pressure I expect in upcoming data points which will complicate the picture for the Fed," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at data and analytics firm OANDA.

Moya pointed to February Consumer Price Index data, due on Tuesday, and Produce Price Index data, due on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs said in a note that its analysts no longer expect the Fed to deliver a rate hike at its next meeting on March 22. Others remained cautious.

The volatility in markets should become clearer once central banks, including the ECB, Fed and Bank of England set out their next steps, said James Rossiter, head of global macro strategy at TD Securities in London.

"Other non-affected banks may take a risk adverse approach to lending which may tighten financial conditions and do some of the Fed's work for them," he said adding that central banks before rate decisions go into a quiet period, unable to guide the markets on their next step.

Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields plunged on Monday, pushing their prices higher. The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 4.103% compared with a U.S. close of 4.588%.

The European Central Bank, which meets on Thursday, is still widely expected to lift its rates by 50 basis points and to flag more tightening ahead, though it will now have to take financial stability into account.

In currency markets, the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was down at 103.59.

The Euro was up 0.9%.

Mexico's peso briefly fell more than 3.5% as traders feared market contagion.

Gold climbed, with spot prices last up over 2% to their highest since early February. U.S. futures gained 2.6% to settle at $1,916.50.

Elsewhere in commodities, U.S. crude dipped 2.31% to $74.91 a barrel and Brent crude fell 2.43% to $80.77 per barrel. ($1 = 0.8296 pounds)

(Reporting by Chris Prentice and Nell Mackenzie, additional reporting Amruta Khandekar and Harry Robertson; Editing by Dhara Ranasighe, Ed Osmond and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.15% 0.62158 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.52% 0.66651 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
BRENT OIL -3.39% 80.24 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.49% 1.13585 Delayed Quote.0.08%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.89% 1.21796 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.15% 0.679136 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.28% 0.72816 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.10% 31933.65 Real-time Quote.-3.73%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.41% 1.0723 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK -54.33% 36.96 Delayed Quote.-32.92%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -1.13% 0.011328 Delayed Quote.1.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.37% 0.012163 Delayed Quote.0.79%
MSCI WORLD -1.25% 2657.41 Real-time Quote.2.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.08% 0.62231 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.73% 681.1923 Real-time Quote.-4.22%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX 3.15% 2501.24 Real-time Quote.1.20%
SIGNATURE BANK -22.87% 70 Delayed Quote.-39.25%
SILVER 5.02% 21.6978 Delayed Quote.-14.40%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) -2.42% 442.8 Delayed Quote.6.79%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -2.41% 1026.56 Delayed Quote.7.15%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.41% 0.932662 Delayed Quote.0.60%
WTI -3.50% 74.415 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
03:27pSoybean Futures Slide as Market Uncertainty Swirls -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:12pFed: Details on which banks use new facility released a year after it ends
RE
03:10pMorgan Stanley, BlackRock funds among those exposed to regional bank failures
RE
03:06pU.S. Federal Home Loan Banks continue to see 'heightened demand'
RE
03:05pCanadian Tech Companies Have Options In Wake of SVB Collapse, says analyst
MT
03:02pBank shares plunge on contagion fears; precious metals rally
RE
02:56pWall St rises in choppy trade as markets weigh rate hike pause, bank contagion risks
RE
02:52pFirst Republic Shares Tank After Bank Secures Additional Funding
MT
02:50pNY Fed Inflation Survey, Growing Bets of Less Aggressive Rate Hike Boost Equities
MT
02:49pSector Update: Financial Stocks Still Largely Underwater
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 595 M - -
Net income 2023 -29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 248,13 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.34%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.17%156 914