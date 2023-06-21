The statement comes days after the bankrupt firm said it would sell its investment banking division, SVB Securities, to a group led by the segment's chief executive officer.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
|Delayed OTC Markets - 03:57:37 2023-06-21 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.3980 USD
|-14.87%
|-27.64%
|-99.83%
|Jun. 21
|Bankrupt SVB Financial still exploring options for fund management business
|RE
|Jun. 21
|SVB Financial continuing to explore alternatives for fund management business
|RE
(Reuters) - SVB Financial Group said on Wednesday it is continuing to evaluate strategic alternatives for its fund management business, SVB Capital, and other assets.
The statement comes days after the bankrupt firm said it would sell its investment banking division, SVB Securities, to a group led by the segment's chief executive officer.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.3980 USD
|-14.87%
|+11.64%
|28 M $
|
Bankrupt SVB Financial still exploring options for fund management business
RE
|RE
|
SVB Financial continuing to explore alternatives for fund management business
RE
|RE
|
SVB's Asian customers who lost deposits remain on the hook for loans - WSJ
RE
|RE
|
SVB agrees to sell its investment banking division
RE
|RE
|
SVB Securities' Management Team Signs Definitive Agreement for Buyout of SVB Securities from SVB Financial Group; Firm to Rebrand as Leerink Partners
PR
|PR
|
SVB enters into agreement to sell SVB Securities
RE
|RE
|
SVB Financial Group Enters into Definitive Purchase Agreement to Sell SVB Securities to Management Team Group Led by Jeff Leerink and Backed by The Baupost Group
PR
|PR
|
The Baupost Group, L.L.C. and management team led by Jeff Leerink entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SVB Securities Holdings LLC from SVB Financial Group (OTCPK:SIVB.Q).
CI
|CI
|
US FDIC seeking bids for Silicon Valley Bank's German assets - Financial Times
RE
|RE
|
US FDIC seeking bids for Silicon Valley Bank's German assets - Financial Times
RE
|RE
|
Silicon Valley Bank German Branch Up for Sale With HSBC a Potential Buyer, Capital.de Reports
DJ
|DJ
|
SVB Securities prepares management buyout backed by Baupost - WSJ
RE
|RE
|
SVB Securities prepares management buyout backed by Baupost - WSJ
RE
|RE
|
SVB Securities Management in Talks for Buyout
CI
|CI
|
SVB Securities Said To Be In Talks For Management Buyout Of Firm- Bloomberg News
RE
|RE
|
HSBC to rename British arm of Silicon Valley Bank next month- Sky News
RE
|RE
|
Cayman Islands regulator exploring legal options after Silicon Valley Bank deposit seizure - WSJ
RE
|RE
|
SVB Financial defeats FDIC effort to seize incoming tax refunds
RE
|RE
|
Bidding Procedure Approved for SVB Financial Group
CI
|CI
|
Ex-Silicon Valley Bank CEO defends record, regulators vow tougher supervision
RE
|RE
|
Ex-SVB CEO says was unaware of bank's problems when he sold stock
RE
|RE
|
Powell's legacy tested by inflation, bank crisis, new Fed dynamics
RE
|RE
|
US regional bank shares bounce as debt ceiling overshadows crisis
RE
|RE
|
Who is Greg Becker, the former head of failed Silicon Valley Bank?
RE
|RE
|
Fed officials expect interest rates to remain high, possibly rise
RE
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-99.83%
|28 M $
|+3.07%
|28 M $
|-27.27%
|28 M $
|-14.58%
|27 M $
|-19.16%
|27 M $
|0.00%
|27 M $
|0.00%
|29 M $
|-31.88%
|26 M $
|+10.02%
|26 M $
|-14.51%
|25 M $