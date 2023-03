March 17 (Reuters) -

* BILLIONAIRE DAVID TEPPER MAKES WAGER ON SILICON VALLEY BANK DEBT - FT

* DAVID TEPPER SNAPPED UP BONDS OF SVB FINANCIAL GROUP IN A BET THAT THE VALUE OF THE DEBT WILL RISE AS PARTS OF THE GROUP ARE AUCTIONED OFF- FT Source text [http://bit.ly/3YV1BZy] Further company coverage: