  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
01:41aNazara Technologies' Two Subsidiaries Hold Nearly $8 Million Cash Balance in Silicon Valley Bank
MT
01:34aBank rescue leaves Fed in a rate bind
RE
01:34aJapan's benchmark yield slides to 3-month low as SVB spooks investors
RE
Binance to convert crypto recovery fund to native crypto after SVB collapse

03/13/2023 | 12:14am EDT
March 13 (Reuters) - Binance will convert the remaining of the $1 billion industry recovery initiative funds from BUSD stablecoin to native crypto, including Bitcoin, Ether and Binance Coin, amid recent changes in stablecoins and the banking industry, its CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet on Monday.

Binance launched the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) in November to help crypto projects facing a liquidity crisis after the collapse of rival FTX. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BINANCE COIN (BNB/USD) 4.30% 289.69 End-of-day quote.18.64%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 7.77% 20637.6 End-of-day quote.33.16%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 7.62% 22180.8 End-of-day quote.33.51%
SIGNATURE BANK -22.87% 70 Delayed Quote.-39.25%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
